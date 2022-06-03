ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio to let teachers carry guns after 24 hours of training

By Jonathan Allen
 4 days ago
A teacher welcomes students back to classes after receiving the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, at Westwood Elementary School in Dayton, Ohio, U.S., March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger/File Photo

June 3 (Reuters) - Ohio is set to enact a law that allows teachers and other staff to be armed with guns in schools once they have completed up to 24 hours of initial training.

Proponents hope armed teachers will reduce the frequency and deadliness of school shootings, which have become recurrent in the United States. The bill's opponents, including teachers' unions and the state's main police officer union, say it will only make schools more dangerous for children.

The bill was finalized 10 days after a teenager with an AR-15-style rifle attacked a school in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the massacre. read more

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, has said he will sign the bill into law.

The bill was passed by the Republican-controlled Ohio General Assembly this week. It was designed to defuse a ruling last year by the Ohio Supreme Court that said a longstanding state law required teachers to complete more than 700 hours in a peace-officer training program before they could be armed with a gun on school premises.

Proponents of the bill said it would allow school staff to confront an armed attacker before police entered.

"In emergency situations at our schools, seconds matter and tragedies can be prevented," Representative Thomas Hall, the bill's sponsor, said in a statement.

Armed teachers would be required to undergo criminal background checks and receive 8 hours of additional training each subsequent year.

DeWine said in a statement the governor's office had worked with lawmakers since the Uvalde shooting "to remove hundreds of hours of curriculum irrelevant to school safety, and to ensure training requirements were specific to a school environment."

The Ohio Education Association and the Ohio Federation of Teachers said in a joint statement that the bill was rushed and risky.

The bill, they said, put "educators in the impossible position of making split-second life-and-death decisions without sufficient training. This could undoubtedly lead to more tragedies in our schools."

Under the new law, school districts would have to notify parents if they decide to let armed teachers onto school premises. It was not immediately clear how many school districts would choose to allow teachers to be armed.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 342

paul
4d ago

As a teacher, veteran, and a 13 year deputy sheriff, as well qualified as I am, I do not want to carry. First. The blame needs to be on the lunatic. Period. Second because we will never be able to stop these occurrences completely, we should fill school campuses with off duty police and parent volunteers. It is a simple solution. If we can send billions to other countries for gender study research, we can provide money to school districts to support off duty police and volunteers.

Reply(21)
85
Court J
4d ago

Teachers have a hard enough time keeping their kids attention and focused on learning, now they have a gun on their person, to create even more of a distraction..... awesome way to provide an environment conducive to learning....what happens if a student overpowers the teacher and takes the gun, who's going to be responsible for that?

Reply(28)
47
Cheryl Ann Guckian
4d ago

Honestly a bunch of armed staff would not make me feel my kids were safer. Time to homeschool if this is the new norm. Besides would they have them locked up? I have never had a gun, but i just don’t think I could get to it quick enough.

Reply(24)
44
Reuters

Reuters

