ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

Charges filed against teenage girls involved in Kansas police chase

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnfjT_0fzkbIww00

JUNCTION CITY ( KSNT ) – Four teenage girls are facing charges from two law enforcement agencies on Friday following a police chase through Geary County .

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a car with four 15-year-old girls in it crashed during a police pursuit on Thursday at 12:56 p.m. near mile marker 291 on Interstate 70. The car was reported as stolen earlier that day by the Geary County Sheriff’s Department who were primarily involved in the car chase.

Mother killed, child seriously injured in car crash near Wamego

The Junction City Police Department is reportedly charging the girls with the theft of the vehicle according to the GCSD while the KHP is filing charges related to the pursuit, the car crash and drugs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

After Topeka man pulled over for expired tags, deputies allegedly find meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After deputies noticed a vehicle with an expired registration on Monday night, they pulled the driver over and allegedly found methamphetamine. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Garrett A. Brice, 33, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop near SE 14th St. and SE Washington late Monday night.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police arrest one, continue to investigate Dillons stabbing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have found and arrested a 37-year-old woman following an investigation into a stabbing at Dillons in Topeka. Amanda Bulger, 37, was located and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on theft charges. Investigators continue to look for Jason Bulger, according to the Topeka Police Department. On June 3, […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas#City Police#Teenage Girls#Car Chase#Law Enforcement#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Interstate 70#Khp#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSN News

Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying burglar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in identifying a burglar. According to Crime Stoppers, the pictured man above is suspected of burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of E. Meadow Court on May 24. Crime Stoppers says the man broke into the home around 3:30 p.m. and […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Suspect tried as an adult will go to prison for Kansas killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man was sentenced on Tuesday for a 2018 murder he committed as a minor. District Judge Bruce Brown sentenced 21-year-old J'Arim St. Louis of Wichita, to 25-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. St. Louis was convicted of second degree murder, aggravated...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

SUV stolen in Salina believed connected to Mo. jail escapees

Three men who escaped from a jail in Cassville, Mo., early Friday are believed to be responsible for the theft of an SUV in Salina that was later found in far western Kansas. Raelynn Sickman, 29, of Salina, reported her maroon 2005 GMC Yukon stolen from in front of her residence in the 100 block of S. Connecticut Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Sickman told police that she had last seen the SUV at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday and that it had been unlocked with the keys inside, he said.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police seatbelt campaign results released

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has released the results of its “Click It or Ticket” campaign on Tuesday. According to the TPD, 2022’s Click It or Ticket campaign, which operated from May 22 to June 4, sought to remind motorists and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Update: Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man sentenced to prison for 2018 killing a baby girl

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) – A southern Kansas man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for the killing of his 4-month-old daughter nearly four years ago. Andrew Franklin, 36, of Haysville, was sentenced Monday to 250 months in prison, television station KAKE reported. Franklin pleaded no contest in April to second-degree murder and […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
KWCH.com

Plum Street back open after standoff ends peacefully in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 5:50 p.m.: A standoff situation north of Hutchinson ended peacefully Tuesday evening and with that, Plum Street is open again. Reno County Sheriff’s Patrol Captain Levi Blumanhourst said Tuesday morning, deputies responded to check a man’s welfare at a home north of 56th Avenue and Plum. He said deputies found the man in crisis, but he was not initially willing to talk. Deputies left the home, but returned about an hour later after neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Blumanhourst said.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

Car drives into Topeka building on Mulvane

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police are investigating after reports that a car has driven into a building at 823 SW Mulvane St., in Topeka. The building is the Robert H. O’Neil Building. Officials on the scene said the driver lost control of the vehicle which then left the road. Police said it is a non-injury accident. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man reports AR rifle stolen from truck in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police reports show a man reported his AR-22 rifle and other items were stolen from his truck in the 1000 block of Thurston St. Officers filed the burglary report just before 7 a.m. Monday. The victim, listed as a 24-year-old male, reported his black...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: 21-year-old woman punched, shot in Manhattan

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a woman in Manhattan. Just before 3a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 21-year-old woman...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Theft, drug, weapon charges requested for Salina man

A Salina man faces requested theft, drug, and weapon charges after he allegedly was seen on surveillance video taking money from an arcade game. Officers were sent to The Alley, 115 E. Ash Street, Thursday for the report of cash being stolen from a video game the day before. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning the manager told officers that the Dragon's Ascent video game keeps a total of how much money is taken in, but when he ran the report, the game was $500 short.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy