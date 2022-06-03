Charges filed against teenage girls involved in Kansas police chase

JUNCTION CITY ( KSNT ) – Four teenage girls are facing charges from two law enforcement agencies on Friday following a police chase through Geary County .

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a car with four 15-year-old girls in it crashed during a police pursuit on Thursday at 12:56 p.m. near mile marker 291 on Interstate 70. The car was reported as stolen earlier that day by the Geary County Sheriff’s Department who were primarily involved in the car chase.

The Junction City Police Department is reportedly charging the girls with the theft of the vehicle according to the GCSD while the KHP is filing charges related to the pursuit, the car crash and drugs.

