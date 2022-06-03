ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Officer shoots, kills Texas teen suspected of stealing vehicle

By Steven Masso
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed by a police officer after crashing into a patrol car, police said.

At 1:02 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 5100 block of War Cloud in reference to multiple shots fired, according to a preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers said they located the suspect vehicle, which had been reported stolen. While attempting to stop the vehicle, it accelerated towards an SAPD patrol vehicle and crashed into it.

An officer, who said feared that another officer would be struck, shot at the vehicle and shot the driver, the report stated.

The driver, a 13-year-old boy, was treated at the scene and was transported to a local hospital. He later died.

Two other minors in the vehicle were uninjured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

