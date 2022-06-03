Grace Schmidt

Sutherland, Iowa — A Cherokee woman was taken to the hospital as a result of a single-vehicle crash near Sutherland Sunday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred at about 2:15 Sunday afternoon, when a 1999 GMC Savana van was southbound in the 4200 mile of Taft Avenue. Deputies say the van’s driver, 60-year-old David Lee Nelson of Cherokee, fell asleep at the wheel, causing the van to run off the roadway to the right and strike a mailbox, before driving back across the roadway and entering the east ditch, where it struck a field drive before coming to rest in a field.

