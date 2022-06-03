Grace Schmidt

Mr. Arnold Nielsen, age 94, of Hull, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids. A visitation with the family present will be held on Monday, June 13, from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at the American Reformed Church in Hull. There will be a funeral service on Monday, June 13, at 1:30pm, at the church with the Rev. Matt Polsdofer officiating. Interment will follow the service at the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hull.
Kimberly Fischer, age 46, of Sheldon, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Her services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina with Dave Orthmann officiating, with burial at Prairie View Cemetery in Paullina.
Larry Kleinhesselink, age 75, of Sheldon, passed away on Saturday, June 4, at his home in Sheldon. His Memorial Service will be at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, June 9, at the First Reformed Church in Sheldon, with Rev. Dave Van Kley officiating. Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon, Iowa at 9:45 A.M. on Thursday, June 9.
96-year-old Arlo W. “Ozzie” Mugge of Spencer passed away February 2nd at Longhouse Care Center in Spencer. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 11th at 11:00 am, at Zion United Church of Christ in Calumet, with burial scheduled for 10:00 am Saturday, prior to the memorial service, at Liberty Township Cemetery in rural Calumet.
Gary Daggett, age 83 of Sanborn, passed away at his home in Sanborn on Friday, June 3, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Funeral Home Chapel in Sanborn. Visitation will also be held at the Sanborn Funeral Home...
Golden Technologies lift chair and recliner, Model PR756. Gently used Rose colored upholstery in excellent condition. All motorized functions in working order. Memory buttons for 4 positions- TV watching, Sitting, Sleeping and Zero Gravity. Asking $800. Cash only, pick up in Sheldon IA. Contact: stomkins70@gmail.com or 608-220-4144.
Sheldon, Iowa — The countdown is on for RiseFest 2022 in Sheldon. This year’s festival is set for Friday and Saturday June 10th and 11th. RiseFest is a two-day Christian Music Festival that features the nation’s top Christian artists and speakers, as well as seminars, activities for kids of all ages, ministry outreach, camping, and much more. We talked to Rise Ministries founder Rob Rozeboom and he told us about the music line up for this year’s festival.
Northwest Iowa — Tuesday was Primary Election Day in Iowa, with several races of interest to northwest Iowans. The Republican Primary for State Senate District #3 found Lynn Evans the winner with 3,548 votes, compared to 1,925 for Anthony LaBruna. For State Senate District #5, incumbent Spirit Lake businessman Dave Rowley defeated challenger and fellow Spirit Lake resident David D. Dow 3,402 to 1,631.
Sutherland, Iowa — A Cherokee woman was taken to the hospital as a result of a single-vehicle crash near Sutherland Sunday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred at about 2:15 Sunday afternoon, when a 1999 GMC Savana van was southbound in the 4200 mile of Taft Avenue. Deputies say the van’s driver, 60-year-old David Lee Nelson of Cherokee, fell asleep at the wheel, causing the van to run off the roadway to the right and strike a mailbox, before driving back across the roadway and entering the east ditch, where it struck a field drive before coming to rest in a field.
First Bed Rail — Able Life Bedside Extend-A-Rail: adjustable bed rail (20-30″), supports up to 300 lbs, works on any size bed, barely used. $99 new, asking $50. Cash Only. Bed Rail, heavy duty, like new. Slides between mattress and box spring with strap to secure in place. Adjustable height. Rail has attached canvas pockets for storage for eyeglasses, phone, or other items that may need to be accessible when in bed.
Sioux City, Iowa — One man is in custody, accused of shattering the window of a downtown Sioux City church during Sunday’s church service. Pastor Aaron Iacino was delivering the sermon at the Holiness Church when it happened at about 10:45. It turned out to be the metal...
George, Iowa — Lyon County authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash near George Saturday. According to the report from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at the intersection of Kennedy Ave and 180th Street. Deputies say that a 2013 Chrysler 200 driven by Tayla Hinrichs, of George,...
Archer, Iowa — An Archer couple were injured early Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash northwest of Archer. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 1:00 Sunday afternoon, a 2013 Honda Goldwing motorcycle, driven by 70-year-old Dick Burns of Archer, was eastbound in the 5000 mile of 360th Street when the bike went out of control on the soft gravel roadway, and flipped end over end, causing both Burns and his passenger, 70-year-old Diane Burns, to be ejected from the bike.
KIWA Marketplace is on KIWA FM 105.3 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 9:15 am. Call during the program at 712-324-5377, text 712-324-2597, or email newstips@kiwaradio.com. All items and garage sales called/texted/emailed in will be added to this web page. For Sale:. Drive medical aluminum transport wheelchair. Lightweight. Foldable....
Fort Dodge, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Duncombe on Sunday night which may have involved a police officer. Authorities reportedly determined that one vehicle had left the scene. There were no injuries reported. As a result of the information developed during the investigation, Sergeant Bryce...
Sioux County, Iowa — Local law enforcement reminds us to safely move over for emergency vehicles. Recently, Sioux County Deputy Sheriff Jessica Dorhout was engaged in a traffic stop when her vehicle camera caught a near head-on accident that was caused by a motorist moving into the opposite lane, where it struck another vehicle. Luckily, no one was seriously injured.
