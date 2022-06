The Guardians of the Galaxy have come a long way since 2014. When the first Guardians of the Galaxy film was released, not everyone had faith that the Marvel movie would be a success. After all, talking raccoons and trees were not exaxtly the norm (yet). However, the movie was a hit and sparked two sequels as well as appearances from the characters in other MCU films. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming last month, and director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. In a recent tweet, Gunn revealed that on the last day of filming the third movie, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord) gave a speech and called out the original haters.

