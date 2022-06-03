Family and pets safe after early morning fire in Woodstock

A pair of fires kept Forsyth County firefighters busy as the work week began, one caused by a lightning strike, then a call involving an overheated lithium battery. The first fire, reported at around 5 p.m., Monday, June 6, was in a home on Ansley Way in the Olde Atlanta Club subdivision in south Forsyth. The homeowner told firefighters he heard a loud boom that sounded like a transformer exploding, and when he walked outside he saw smoke and fire coming from his attic. The fire department dispatched four engines, a ladder truck and a Battalion Chief.

