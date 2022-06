LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was previously sentenced to 18 years in prison will spend another three behind bars after he was convicted of another theft. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Michael A. Hormell, 22, has been sentenced to another 40 months in prison after being convicted of a burglary and other crimes he committed while he was out on bond from a previous prison sentence.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO