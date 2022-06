The First Baptist Church of Greendale/Lawrenceburg food pantry is open to help those in need of food. The 35th Indiana Pipes and Drums are looking for those interested in learning how to play Bagpipes or Highland Drumming. No musical experieance needed, all ages welcome, Come join a fun filled group of people and become part of our family of pipers and drummers.

LAWRENCEBURG, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO