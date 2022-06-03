ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The Long Beach Community Job Fair To Offer Over 2000 jobs To The Public

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Long Beach Community Job Fair will take place on Tuesday, June 7 from 1 to 5 P.M. at the Long Beach Convention Center. Admission to the event is free to the public. Those seeking jobs should bring a resume and dress professionally. Pre Registration for the event is required and...

CBS LA

Tenants win county, city health inspections at Chesapeake Apartments in Baldwin Hills

Tenants in the Baldwin Hills area are declaring victory after getting county officials inspect the conditions of their apartments.The residents of the Chesapeake Apartments rallied Monday after finally convincing the Los Angeles County Health Department and Los Angeles City Code Enforcement to conduct inspections of the 425-unit building, located on Obama Blvd. in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area. Tenants allege a growing list of slum-like conditions, including mold, rats, broken tubs and showers."We're excited they're going to look at all 425 units and people are welcoming the inspectors to come in and do their job," activist Sergio Vargas said. "But we also want to make sure that people are getting relocated, and also that the workers that Pama's hiring are contracted, they have licenses to do their job."In recent months, tenants have turned to LA City Hall for help. They say broken pipes are spewing raw sewage into the building, and faulty heaters are causing carbon monoxide poisoning. Several tenants say they've been forced to go to the hospital for health problems they've suffered while living at the complex.Tenants say Pama Properties, which manages the complex, have delayed proper repairs for their apartments.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Rent prices expected to soar nationwide over summer months

LOS ANGELES - Inflation isn’t just impacting gas prices as rent prices are soaring nationwide this summer. In March, the median rental cost was $1,800 a month, which is up from the $1,550 a year ago. Now, experts predict prices will go up even higher through the summer and could surpass $2,000 a month by August.
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Celebrates Pride Month

As Long Beach prepares to throw its 39th annual Pride Parade next month, city residents can still find plenty of ways to celebrate and honor Pride Month throughout the month of June. The P3 Theatre Company presents A Celebration of Pride event on Thursday, June 9, and Thursday, June 30,...
Long Beach, CA
Government
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
lmu.edu

New COVID-19 Surge Brings Renewed Measures

The struggle against coronavirus often seems endless and exhausting: L.A. County reported yet another surge in new COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 5, 2022, raising the threat to public health and requiring renewed efforts to stop the spread of the disease. This upward trend in cases in L.A....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Inflation divide: The rich splurge, the poor pull back

NEW YORK — Americans at the low end of the income rung are once again struggling to make ends meet. A confluence of factors — the expiration of federal stimulus checks and surging inflation on staples like gas and food — are driving an even bigger wedge between the haves and have-nots.
foxla.com

Mexican footbridge collapses during inaugural walk by mayor

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream Tuesday when the span collapsed, sending him and about two dozen other people plunging into a gully. The hanging bridge made of wooden boards and metal chains had recently...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thecorsaironline.com

Why the Next Mayor's Plan to Fund the Police Will Not Work

The majority of L.A.'s mayoral candidates aim to invest in the police to fight crime, but the real solution is to invest in the community. The ongoing mayoral election in Los Angeles has a surprisingly conservative approach to the issue of policing, a sharp contrast from the push to defund the police years prior. Although the candidates are left-sided, the majority wishes to increase funding for the police in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City lands big grant to fight homelessness

LANCASTER — The city received the maximum award amount of approximately $2.37 million in round two of the Los Angeles County Innovation grant funds, to be used for new and existing programs to combat homelessness. The grant funds are part of the county’s effort to collaborate with cities to...
LANCASTER, CA
internewscast.com

South Los Angeles cafe fighting food inequity through coffee, community

South LA Cafe is putting the community first, serving up coffee and connection. Joe and Celia Ward-Wallace, two lifelong South Los Angeles residents, are passionate about coffee but wanted their community to have access to fresh, affordable, healthy food options. So, they opened their cafe after decades of living in...
RESTAURANTS
Secret LA

This Pharmacy And Soda Fountain Shop Has Been Serving Ice Cream For Over 100 Years

The Fair Oaks Pharmacy And Soda Fountain is a charming ice cream shop found along the historic Route 66 in South Pasadena. They’ve been serving and employing the local community since 1915, making it one of the oldest places you can grab a milkshake around L.A. “We’re so proud to be serving the community for as long as we have,” Fair Oaks shared on their Instagram. “…We hope to be given the opportunity to serve our city for decades to come!”
foxla.com

List: 13 California counties enter CDC's 'high' transmission COVID category

LOS ANGELES - More than a dozen cities in California are now classified as "high" transmission risk areas as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise statewide, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC categorizes each city into one of three levels...
KTLA

This is the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, study says

A new study analyzing the popularity of fast food restaurants in 30 of the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas has identified the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, and it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of. Five Guys claims the top spot as the most popular fast food chain in the Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Juneteenth becomes paid holiday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. "We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day -- June 19, 1865 -- in which a Union general...
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
knock-la.com

LAUSD Principal Fosters Misconduct and Retaliation, Say Students and Staff

Multiple teachers working under Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Middle School principal Gilberto Samuel report being subjected to or observing sexual harassment, homophobic discrimination, and retaliation. Others say Samuel protects those loyal to him, endangering children in the process. Students report Samuel overseeing a campus that fosters a hostile culture and unfairly targets Black and Brown children.
LOS ANGELES, CA

