ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health insurers will pay $1 billion in rebates this year: analysis

By Peter Sullivan
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkA4p_0fzkR4O500
Tweet

Health insurers will issue $1 billion worth of rebates to consumers this year, according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The rebates stem from a requirement in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that health insurers spend at least 80 percent of the money they take in on medical care, as opposed to profits or administrative expenses. If an insurer does not meet that threshold, they have to pay back money to consumers in the form of rebates.

The analysis estimates that 8.2 million people will be receiving rebates, with an average amount received per person of $128.

Most of the rebates will be paid to people who buy health insurance on their own, including through the ACA marketplaces, as opposed to getting coverage from an employer.

“$1 Billion dollars: That’s enough to buy a baseball team, superyacht, or private island,” tweeted Cynthia Cox, one of the authors of the analysis at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “It’s also how much health insurers expect to send out as rebates to individuals and businesses because of the Affordable Care Act.”

The amount of rebates is larger than in some previous years, though down from record amounts in 2020 and 2021.

In 2020 in particular, health insurers ended the year with lower than expected spending because many elective procedures were canceled during the pandemic.

Rebates will be issued by the end of September, and could either come in the form of a check, or in a credit off of an enrollee’s premiums.

Insurers in the process of setting their premiums for 2023 face a difficult task, the analysis states.

“Insurers setting premiums for the 2023 plan year will need to factor in several pandemic-related considerations, including but not limited to: potential pent-up demand for care, the negative impact of foregone care on the health of some enrollees, the rate of future COVID-19 hospitalizations, and the need for more booster shots,” it states.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Insurers#Rebates#Health Plan#Private Insurers#Aca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: How Much Will Your Next Stimulus Check Be For?

Some states are sending out stimulus checks. Lawmakers on the federal level have also proposed additional payments. Here's how to figure out how much your next payment might be. If you're one of the millions of Americans eagerly awaiting another COVID-19 stimulus check in your bank account, it's important to...
INCOME TAX
The Hill

The Hill

584K+
Followers
71K+
Post
442M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy