Commanders OC Scott Turner said he’s working closely with QB Carson Wentz and praised his ability to “push the ball down the field.”. “There’s a lot of different things that he’s capable of doing, obviously a very skilled player,” Wentz said, via CommandersWire. “You see him out at practice. He’s a big physical guy. He can really push the ball down the field. Our group of receivers does a great job of running, getting open and he’s finding him. Just being able to work with him day to day and you’re kind of learning the things he’s capable of. There’s not a lot that he’s not.”

