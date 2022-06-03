ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Man indicted after fatal Dayton shooting, standoff

By Callie Cassick
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The man police said is suspected of killing one in a shooting on Stewart Street has been indicted after officers spent hours in a standoff outside a Desoto Bass apartment on May 18.

Man dead after shooting that led to Dayton standoff identified

44-year-old Johnny Trigg, Jr. has been indicted for counts related to the fatal shooting of 29‐year‐old Myquan Taylor, according to a release by Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Trigg for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.

The counts of murder and felonious assault include 3‐year firearm specifications.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 18, Dayton police were dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of West Stewart Street.

Upon arrival, they located the shooting victim, later identified as Myquan Taylor. The victim was transported to the hospital but died as a result of his injuries on May 21.

Police believed the shooter was inside an apartment on West Stewart Street, and the SWAT team
was deployed.

Man in custody following standoff in Dayton

After more than six hours had passed, it was determined the defendant was not in the apartment. Trigg was arrested on May 25 on Redwood Avenue in Dayton.

Trigg was released from prison in September 2021 after serving nine months of incarceration for a conviction on counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability.

Trigg is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on June 7.

