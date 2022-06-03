ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BSO: 2 firearms found at Somerset Parkland Academy

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office said Friday that one of their resource deputies at Somerset Parkland Academy secured two firearms found on campus.

BSO said it happened Thursday morning, as the deputy was notified of two firearms found on campus.

The firearms were secured and turned over to BSO detectives for safe keeping, according to authorities.

The preliminary investigation revealed the firearms belonged to the principal.

The incident is currently under investigation.

