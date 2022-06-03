Outdoor Learning Activity Zone at Melville Elementary

The Great Race brings excitement back to Rocky Point State Park after being closed for nearly twenty years, choosing the historic Warwick landmark as the starting location for 2022. The park is no stranger to adversity, after recovering from a hotel fire in 1883 and The Great Hurricane of 1938. In the ’90s, the park was closed due to financial struggles, breaking the hearts of locals (Fun fact: You can ride the famous Corkscrew ride at its new home of Wild Waves Theme and Water Park across the country in Washington). Fortunately, after reopening in 2014, its comeback is about to begin with the kickoff of the 2022 Great Race.

WARWICK, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO