Outdoor Learning Activity Zone at Melville Elementary

Atlantis Charter School in Fall River has announced the school’s top 10 senior students. Madison Stevens, valedictorian, is the daughter of Jamie and Holly Stevens of Fall River. She will attend Roger Williams University as a forensic science major with a concentration in biology. Madison received the RWU Presidential Scholarship, St. Anne’s Credit Union Scholarship, Fall River Scholarship Foundation Scholarship, and Alltrust Credit Union Scholarship. She was a member of the varsity volleyball and track and field teams, mock trial club, and National Honor Society. She worked a part-time job, volunteered at a local soup kitchen, and was involved with rowing and competitive gymnastics. In the future, Madison would like to pursue a career in the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
