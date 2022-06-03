Flint man facing charges for allegedly pointing laser at State Police helicopter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police arrested a 28-year-old man Sunday after a traffic stop in Lansing. According to authorities, troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop, which resulted in the arrest of a man for a warrant, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and driving while license suspended.
FLINT, MI – The felony case of a Flint man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old man outside a Flint store in April is headed to circuit court for trial. Rory Amere-Deion Gillespie was scheduled to appear before Genesee County District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh-Haley on Friday, June 3, for a preliminary examination on felony charges including first-degree murder.
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of lighting another man on fire over an alleged “unpaid debt”. The 65-year-old victim has extensive burns and is in the hospital. The suspect...
Source: Saginaw Police Dept. Saginaw Police are releasing the names of the victims who died in a shooting over the weekend at 326 S. 11th. Officers responded to the address about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found two men dead. They have been identified as Mariano Escareno and Rafael Campos, both 24-year-olds from Saginaw.
ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One man is dead after police say his vehicle rolled into a ditch. Michigan State Police Troopers responded to the scene of a crash around 6:30 p.m. on Monday on M-33 near Heath Rd. Investigators say a 63-year-old Saginaw man last control of his pick-up truck...
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Those with unwanted guns and ammo can drop them off in Saginaw County soon. The Saginaw Police Department and the Buena Vista Police Department are holding a Guns and Ammunition Amnesty Day on June 11th. The event will take place from 1-5 p.m. You can drop-off...
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police arrested a Flint man early Friday morning after they say he repeatedly pointed a laser at a police helicopter. The suspect allegedly pointed a laser at Trooper 3 multiple times, according to state police. Trooper 3 then helped guide officers on the ground to the suspect’s location. The 59-year-old Flint man was then arrested.
SAGINAW, Mich. - One person has been arrested in Saginaw County after a suspicious fire. Back on May 29th, the Saginaw Fire Department responded to a two story vacant building heavily engulfed in flames on Lapeer Ave. Crews were able to extinguish the fire without any injuries. Investigators found the...
DETROIT – Police are searching for a suspect after a police officer who responded to reports of street racing was struck and then dragged by a Ford Mustang in downtown Detroit early Monday, June 6, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The suspect is expected to be charged with assault with...
HASTINGS, Mich. (WILX) - The Sheriff of Barry County is suing Michigan’s Attorney General, Secretary of State, the Michigan State Police, individual troopers and others, according to a court document filed Friday. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Stefanie Lambert on behalf of Sheriff Dar Leaf, alleges these parties have...
DETROIT — A man has been charged with murder for allegedly driving onto a Detroit beach on Memorial Day and striking two girls, fatally injuring one of them, a prosecutor said. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Friday that Alexander Armond Smith, 23, of Detroit faces several charges, including...
MILLING TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man died in a UTV crash in Tuscola County over the weekend. Deputies from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oak Road, north of Barnes Road in Millington Township, for the crash at 10 p.m. on June 4. The driver, a 39-year-old...
A 23-year old Mecosta Township man has been arraigned on charges connected to the death of a Big Rapids woman, who's body was found by police near White Pine Trail Friday morning. Daykota Dallas Handrich was arraigned in the 77th District Court on a charge of non-negligent manslaughter (voluntary)-Homicide. The...
A drunken driver without a valid license ran a red light at a busy Mt. Pleasant intersection, hit an SUV and caused it to roll on its side, and then fled Friday evening. Officers responding to the crash, just before 10 p.m. at Mission and Pickard on the north side of Mt. Pleasant, were told the driver who caused it was taking off.
SAGINAW, MI — Among those killed in a recent shooting on Saginaw’s East Side that left three dead and two wounded was a pregnant woman just months away from delivering a baby daughter. Mercifully, the baby survived the shooting and is still alive, despite her premature entry to the world.
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc Township Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash at the intersection of East Hill Road near Wakefield Road. The crash happened on June 2nd just before 4:30 pm. New links: Spokesman: Whitmer was on Wisconsin gunman's list of targets. Police say a 55-year-old Grand...
