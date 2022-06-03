ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flint man facing charges for allegedly pointing laser at State Police helicopter

By Dave Bondy
nbc25news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, Mich - Michigan State Police have arrested a 59-year-old...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Man accused of fatal shooting outside Flint store bound over for trial

FLINT, MI – The felony case of a Flint man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old man outside a Flint store in April is headed to circuit court for trial. Rory Amere-Deion Gillespie was scheduled to appear before Genesee County District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh-Haley on Friday, June 3, for a preliminary examination on felony charges including first-degree murder.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Police Identify Victims in Triple Homicide

Source: Saginaw Police Dept. Saginaw Police are releasing the names of the victims who died in a shooting over the weekend at 326 S. 11th. Officers responded to the address about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found two men dead. They have been identified as Mariano Escareno and Rafael Campos, both 24-year-olds from Saginaw.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Flint#Aircraft#Law Enforcement
nbc25news.com

Saginaw man dead after losing control of vehicle

ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One man is dead after police say his vehicle rolled into a ditch. Michigan State Police Troopers responded to the scene of a crash around 6:30 p.m. on Monday on M-33 near Heath Rd. Investigators say a 63-year-old Saginaw man last control of his pick-up truck...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Saginaw and Buena Vista Police to hold gun take-back event

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Those with unwanted guns and ammo can drop them off in Saginaw County soon. The Saginaw Police Department and the Buena Vista Police Department are holding a Guns and Ammunition Amnesty Day on June 11th. The event will take place from 1-5 p.m. You can drop-off...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint man arrested for allegedly pointing laser at police chopper

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police arrested a Flint man early Friday morning after they say he repeatedly pointed a laser at a police helicopter. The suspect allegedly pointed a laser at Trooper 3 multiple times, according to state police. Trooper 3 then helped guide officers on the ground to the suspect’s location. The 59-year-old Flint man was then arrested.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Arson suspect arrested in Saginaw County

SAGINAW, Mich. - One person has been arrested in Saginaw County after a suspicious fire. Back on May 29th, the Saginaw Fire Department responded to a two story vacant building heavily engulfed in flames on Lapeer Ave. Crews were able to extinguish the fire without any injuries. Investigators found the...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police identify pregnant woman, 2 men killed in Saginaw early Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the two men and woman who were shot and killed at a Saginaw residence early Sunday. Police say 24-year-old Mariano Escareno and 24-year-old Rafael Campos, both of Saginaw, died at the scene in the 300 block of South 11th Street around 2:30 p.m. An...
SAGINAW, MI
WZZM 13

Man charged after 2 girls hit, 1 fatally, on Michigan beach

DETROIT — A man has been charged with murder for allegedly driving onto a Detroit beach on Memorial Day and striking two girls, fatally injuring one of them, a prosecutor said. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Friday that Alexander Armond Smith, 23, of Detroit faces several charges, including...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Deputies investigating deadly UTV crash

MILLING TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man died in a UTV crash in Tuscola County over the weekend. Deputies from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oak Road, north of Barnes Road in Millington Township, for the crash at 10 p.m. on June 4. The driver, a 39-year-old...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Mecosta Twp. man arraigned on charges connected to death of Big Rapids woman

A 23-year old Mecosta Township man has been arraigned on charges connected to the death of a Big Rapids woman, who's body was found by police near White Pine Trail Friday morning. Daykota Dallas Handrich was arraigned in the 77th District Court on a charge of non-negligent manslaughter (voluntary)-Homicide. The...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

Driver ran red light, rolled over an SUV and fled

A drunken driver without a valid license ran a red light at a busy Mt. Pleasant intersection, hit an SUV and caused it to roll on its side, and then fled Friday evening. Officers responding to the crash, just before 10 p.m. at Mission and Pickard on the north side of Mt. Pleasant, were told the driver who caused it was taking off.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WDIO-TV

3 people killed in early morning shooting in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) - Three people are dead after an early morning shooting in Saginaw, Michigan. MLive.com reports police responded to a report of multiple gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman died later at a hospital of her wounds. Two other...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc Township Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash at the intersection of East Hill Road near Wakefield Road. The crash happened on June 2nd just before 4:30 pm. New links: Spokesman: Whitmer was on Wisconsin gunman's list of targets. Police say a 55-year-old Grand...
GRAND BLANC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy