What Is the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period and Why Is TWTR Stock Up Today?

By Eddie Pan
InvestorPlace
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are in the green after the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) waiting period expired at 11:59 P.M. yesterday. The waiting period was a condition to the closing of Elon Musk’s TWTR stock acquisition. Musk’s bid for the social media platform remains at $54.20. There is widespread conjecture...

