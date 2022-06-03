MCHS STEM signees recognized

CHARLESTON — On Friday, May 20, representatives from The Boeing Company, the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, S.C. Future Makers and Tallo honored 90 South Carolina high school seniors at the sixth annual S.C. STEM Signing Day.

The 2022 S.C. STEM Signing Day was held at the Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, the home of the Charleston RiverDogs. Similar to college signing days for athletes, the next generation of South Carolina STEM talent were recognized for their intent to pursue a two- or four-year degree in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) field after graduating from high school.

From Mid-Carolina High School, Kaitlyn Brown and Emma Wicker were recognized.

“Boeing is committed to helping students of all backgrounds reach their full potential, which is why Boeing South Carolina pioneered the first STEM Signing Day back in 2017,” said Lindsay Leonard, senior director of national strategy and engagement and gov ops. “We are proud of the positive impact it has made on students and their families. As a result of this unique event, we have watched over the past six years as hundreds of South Carolina students set out on a career path that is challenging, rewarding and exciting.”

In addition to signing letters of intent, STEM Signing Day honorees were also matched with Boeing teammates who will mentor each student as they pursue their STEM education. This mentorship program, facilitated by Tallo, will allow students to network and sharpen their focus to achieve their future goals.

Created in 2017 in South Carolina, STEM Signing Day has expanded to 14 states and has honored more than 2,000 high school seniors. Over 500 South Carolinians have participated in SC STEM Signing Day in the last six years. Students across the state applied to be a part of STEM Signing Day through Tallo, an online platform that connects talent with opportunities and is available to all South Carolina students through the SC Future Makers initiative.

“SC STEM Signing Day showcases and celebrates the amazing talent across our state,” said Sara Hazzard, president and CEO, South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance. “The honorees who have earned this distinguished recognition have worked hard, demonstrated strong character inside and outside of the classroom, and are committed to pursuing further education that provide a path with endless possibilities. We’re proud to celebrate our state’s future STEM leaders.”

“This diverse class of high school seniors have persevered in the face of unimaginable challenges. They are resilient and most of all, inspiring”, said Casey Welch, CEO and co-founder of Tallo. “These students were in seventh grade when we hosted the first ever STEM Signing Day, and, thanks to Boeing, encouraging these students doesn’t stop at STEM Signing Day. Boeing’s foresight and continued commitment to developing and cultivating a diverse future workforce has expanded this program nationally, including a first of its kind mentorship program, internship opportunities, and more.”