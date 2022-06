BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Circuit Court denied a motion Monday by prosecutors to move the latest murder trial of Keith Davis Jr. out of Baltimore. This could be the fifth time Davis, 30, will be tried for the same murder. A group of activists has argued that the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office is unfairly prosecuting Davis. They have commissioned billboards and used social media, particularly Twitter, to advocate for Davis.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO