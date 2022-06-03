What is it like to be “Fame-ish”?

There are A LOT of people in Detroit who love their car…but not like this:. The Daily Record says an Arkansas man, who only wants to be identified by his first name of Nathaniel, is going viral again because he is in love with his 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo. He says their favorite song is ”Can’t Fight This Feeling” by REO Speedwagon. “I’m in a serious relationship with my car. It was love at first sight. His body and his interior and everything just together seemed to fit. I felt an instant connection. I don’t know why I feel the way I do, but I just know I absolutely love Chase. We always have a good time together. I like to lean over his fender and across his hood and do little things like that and kind of press up against him and rub against him like that. If everybody found out I’d be worried that it may affect my job but I love him to death, I wouldn’t trade him for the world.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO