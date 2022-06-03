ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

What is it like to be “Fame-ish”?

By Russ McNamara
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Lynn Rajskub is not necessarily a household name – except maybe for her family and friends across southeast Michigan. The Trenton native first busted onto TV in HBO’s cult sketch comedy program “Mr. Show with Bob and David.” She then rose to greater recognition playing the weird techie...

New queer cozy mystery novel takes place in a fictionalized Metro Detroit

The premise of the book is loosely based on Polito’s life with his partner, Craig Bentley. “Right before the pandemic, my editor at Kensington Books called me up and said he had this new idea for a cozy mystery series about a gay couple and thought mine and my partner Craig’s story would be good inspiration and a good jumping-off point,” Polito says.
Native Detroiter Jawan Jackson the Newest Member of the Temptations

Detroit native Jawan Jackson is moving up in the world. As a newly-minted official member of the Temptations group, he will take the late Melvin Franklin’s spot after playing him rather successfully in two popular Broadway shows, according to an article from the Detroit Free Press. The singer will...
A Detroit Woman Goes Viral After Casually Taking Shots With Drake At A Bar

A Detroit woman was cool as a cucumber when she ran into Drake at a bar and proceeded to strike up a conversation with the rapper while taking shots. Brittney Keara recorded her unforgettable moment and posted the video on Instagram. “Went to Joe Muer for happy hour ended up...
Queen’s “I’m in the love with my car” has a whole new meaning

There are A LOT of people in Detroit who love their car…but not like this:. The Daily Record says an Arkansas man, who only wants to be identified by his first name of Nathaniel, is going viral again because he is in love with his 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo. He says their favorite song is ”Can’t Fight This Feeling” by REO Speedwagon. “I’m in a serious relationship with my car. It was love at first sight. His body and his interior and everything just together seemed to fit. I felt an instant connection. I don’t know why I feel the way I do, but I just know I absolutely love Chase. We always have a good time together. I like to lean over his fender and across his hood and do little things like that and kind of press up against him and rub against him like that. If everybody found out I’d be worried that it may affect my job but I love him to death, I wouldn’t trade him for the world.”
Anita Baker brings her show home and James Craig gets booted off the ballot: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Soul songstress Anita Baker has been doing great performing a residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas, but our readers were most interested in the details about her first Detroit show since 1995. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was also in the news after a court ruled that he cannot appear on the Republican gubernatorial primary ballot due to an issue with the signatures his campaign collected.
Every Michigan restaurant to be featured on 'Restaurant: Impossible'

"Restaurant: Impossible" fans rejoice: Chef Robert Irvine is filming his fifth Michigan-based restaurant next week. The show is coming to Leah's Korner Kafe in the city of Coleman on June 13-14. Having the program produce an episode there means a facelift for Leah's, provided by the show's $10,000 budget, and a grand reopening meal to help promote the business.
This Michigan Spot Has the Best French Fries in the State

There’s something simply comforting about French fries. When they’re done right, they’re warm, slightly crunchy, salty and the perfect component to almost any meal. People are serious about their fries, too. So much so that the crew at Eat This, Not That! has scoured America to find the best French fries in the country, and one Michigan spot is on the list.
Last checkered flag waves on Belle Isle

With the event set to relocate, the last checkered flag has waved on the Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle this weekend. Team Penske driver Will Power won the race. The Detroit Grand Prix was originally held on downtown streets in the 1980s, but ever since 1992 the Raceway on Belle Isle has been the home of motorsports in the Motor City.
Most overrated attraction in Michigan is…

This list should really be titled “Most Overrated Attraction” in each state. And am I the only person who likes the Mystery Spot?. Here’s another list of the most overrated and underrated attractions in each state:. According to locals, these are the spots that should and shouldn't...
Michigan Has Two of the Best Donut Shops in the Entire U.S.

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
Mackinac Policy Conference: Cindy Pasky on making Michiganders more economically competitive

Both the governor of Michigan and mayor of Detroit are working to improve company outreach to potential hires and the competitiveness of Michigan workers. But Michigan’s workforce, particularly its more highly educated workforce, has been shrinking over the years. On Mackinac Island, leaders of different industries worked to attract and develop workforce talent in Michigan.
Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
