ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Queen Elizabeth II Felt Being Back at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour After Windsor Castle Move

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A memorable return! Queen Elizabeth II was overcome with emotion while kicking off her Platinum Jubilee with Trooping the Colour festivities at Buckingham Palace.

Royal Party! Most Amazing Photos From Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

Read article

“The queen felt nostalgic being back at Buckingham Palace yesterday. While Windsor Castle is now her primary residence, returning there with her family brought back so many fond memories," a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the 96-year-old monarch's Thursday, June 2, appearance on the palace balcony for the Royal Air Force flypast.

Us confirmed in March that the royal matriarch moved to Windsor Castle full-time. To celebrate her 70 years on the throne , the queen was joined by her loved ones in London. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla were by Elizabeth's side following the parade. Prince William and Duchess Kate also appeared at the palace with their three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed their support by watching the event from the Major General’s Office , alongside other members of the royal family. The couple, who traveled to the U.K. with their son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 11 months, were later in attendance at the service of Thanksgiving on Friday, June 3.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, did not reunite with William, 39, and Kate, 40, inside the chapel. According to a second source, the decision was made by the palace . "Senior members of the royal family were seated in the front row and non-senior members in the second row," the insider explained to Us , noting that the arrangement was meant to help "avoid any unwanted attention."

Their ‘Gan-Gan’! Queen Elizabeth’s Best Moments With Her Great-Grandchildren

Read article

The queen, for her part, chose to not appear at St. Paul's Cathedral following the excitement of her birthday parade . "The Queen greatly enjoyed today's Birthday Parade and flypast but did experience some discomfort," a statement from Buckingham Palace read on Thursday. "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend."

According to the palace, "The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight's Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s Evolution From Princess to the Longest-Reigning British Monarch

Read article

That same day, the queen led the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at Windsor Castle, while William represented her at Buckingham Palace.

With reporting by Natalie Posner

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Haunted Eyes: Body Language Expert Analyzes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle At The Platinum Jubilee

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne at the Platinum Jubilee, body language expert Judi James weighed in on the royal family's moods. While she noticed Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared calm and in excellent spirits, Judi claimed the Duke of Sussex looked "subdued and wary" at the highly anticipated event, much like "a dog with its tail between his legs.""He performed multiple clothing touches to suggest anxiety as he walked round from the car and kept one hand held to his waist as he took his wife’s hand in the...
CELEBRITIES
Salon

When a royal child misbehaves, a mother is blamed. She shouldn't be

One star shone brightly at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, an extended weekend of parades, church services, a derby, a pageant and pomp and circumstance marking Her Majesty The Queen's 70 years of service. The Queen herself did not attend the weekend festivities (though people waved gamely at a hologram in a gilded carriage, in an attraction that could give Disney World a run for its money). The palace ascribed the absence of the elderly monarch, who survived COVID earlier this year, to "episodic mobility issues."
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Meghan Markle's Sister Just Said About Her—Is She Serious?

This article was originally posted on 03/31/22 titled: Meghan Markle’s Sister Is Slamming Her Again In The Press—We Can’t Believe What She’s Saying Now!. Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister is once again slamming her in the press. Only this time, she’s also dragging Prince Harry into the mix too! Samantha Markle mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and called them “crazy” for leaving the royal family in an interview with The Daily Star, and made fun of them for, in her words, striving to be a Hollywood couple!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
St Paul
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Camilla Parker-Bowles Husband To Have A Chaotic Tour Just Like Kate Middleton And Prince William's Trip In March? Queen Elizabeth's Son Demanded To Do This

Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#Trooping The Colour#British Royal Family#Uk#Royal Party#The Royal Air Force
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
WORLD
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Departure Forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “Kickstart Their Star Quality,” Expert Says

As a former actress, it was Meghan Markle that had long been used to glittery red carpets. But, say experts, Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family has now forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “kickstart their star quality,” as the couple “have stepped up their glitzy appearances,” The Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Heir Warned About Meghan Markle's Political Plans, Duke Will Reportedly Face 'Serious Problem' With Harry's Wife's Ambitions

Prince Charles is warned ahead of the possibility of Meghan Markle joining politics in the U.S. Many believed that when Prince Harry's wife does so, it may cause a problem in the royal household. Prince Charles Could Allegedly Face Problems If Meghan Markle Pursues A Career In Politics. Many believed...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her. The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The one way Prince William always trumps wife Kate Middleton

One look at the myriad photos of the Duchess of Cambridge playing sport and you can tell she's competitive, but did you know that Prince William is reportedly better than her at running?. Both Duchess Kate and William are keen runners, but fellow royal sports enthusiast Mike Tindall revealed that...
CELEBRITIES
People

Princess Beatrice Wears Statement Headband Fit for a Royal at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

No Buckingham Palace garden party is complete without some fabulous headpieces, as Princess Beatrice knows. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex for the Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday. They greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

147K+
Followers
18K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy