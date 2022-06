This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. When it comes to blockchains and which ones are the best for transaction processing, you tend to hear Solana mentioned a lot. There is a good reason for this as the Solana blockchain can handle up to 65,000 transactions per second, making it very efficient for large scale blockchain use.

ECONOMY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO