ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County board races head to November runoffs

By Raymond Rendleman
Estacada News
Estacada News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWckW_0fzjIvSv00 Sonya Fischer will face Ben West, while Paul Savas and Libra Forde in top two of separate primary contest

It's unofficially official: Voters will have to wait until November to determine future occupants of two key seats on the Clackamas County commission.

County Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Paul Savas are both seeking another four years in office starting next year. Their reelection campaigns received the highest percentages of the May 17 count in each race, but neither incumbent candidate earned the 50% necessary to avoid November runoffs.

On June 1, Clackamas County announced it had processed "nearly all main ballots" and turned its focus to processing overseas and military ballots, along with precinct-committee-persons tallies. By the end of the county elections office's business hours on June 2, there were less than 1,000 ballots countywide left to count. Given the current unofficial election results, both Fischer and Savas will be short of the necessary 50% even if all remaining ballots are in their favor.

Delayed election results followed County Clerk Sherry Hall's announcement last month that an unknown number of ballots printed for the May 17 primary election had blurred barcodes. With the election office's ballot-printing fiasco, only 42% of the ballots had been counted by May 22, four days after the election.

Earlier counted ballots skewed heavily to Republican voters, due to the printing error disproportionately affecting Democratic ballots. As votes were slowly counted, Fischer's challenger Ben West went from having what appeared at times to be more than 50% to now about 37% for West and 48% for Fischer.

Libra Forde, who is challenging Savas in a separate county board race, appeared to have 16.9% after the first few days of ballot counting, but Forde's share ended up nearly equal to Savas. As of June 3, Forde had 36%, and Savas had 36.8%.

Final tallies are due to be certified on June 13.

West is a Wilsonville city councilor and nurse who previously ran as a Republican for Congress. Fischer is an attorney and former legislative director in her first full term on the board after being appointed in 2017.

Savas is business owner who is seeking his fourth term in office as a county commissioner since winning the office in 2010. Forde is a nonprofit leader and chair of the North Clackamas School Board.

Comments / 0

Related
Estacada News

Letters To The Editor

Topics include support for Tina Kotek for Oregon governor; homelessness in EstacadaElect a governor who will get serious about gun regulations Enough is enough. The next governor of Oregon must lead our great state to enact common sense gun regulation for the safety of all. Candidate Tina Kotek has worked to pass legislation to require safe storage of firearms, allow schools to ban guns on property, keep guns away from domestic abusers and much more. And the other candidates? Sen. Betsy Johnson tried to block common-sense legislation at every turn, voting against expanding background checks, safe storage and so much...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Déja Fitzwater to compete in Miss Oregon pageant

June 16-18 talent performance to celebrate 75 years of event being held in Seaside This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Clackamas County resident Déja Fitzwater will take to the stage in Seaside, participating in the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition on June 16-18. The state winner will go on to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held in August in Dallas, Texas. Fitzwater, 17, was named Miss Evergreen's Outstanding Teen earlier this year, but she is no stranger to the event held...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Elections
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Estacada News

Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club honors officers with awards

Efforts by OSP Trooper Keena Washington, Clackamas County Water Rescue Team are recognized.Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club recognized Oregon State Trooper Keena Washington, as well as the Clackamas County Water Rescue Team, at its annual Law Enforcement Day awards ceremony May 20 at Bob's Red Mill. "We hold this annual event to show appreciation for those who put their lives on the line every day for us as they face circumstances that most people avoid and run from. The last couple of years have been especially trying for law enforcement, as we know, so this will be our chance to highlight...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

League of Women Voters: Clackamas County, state now see urgency

Marge Easley: We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson.The League of Women Voters of Clackamas County thanks state and county officials for acknowledging the urgency of completing the ballot-counting process in our county. We believe that voters deserve an election system they can depend on, one that adheres to established procedures at all stages of the process. As we all know, loss of faith in election integrity can have a direct impact on voter participation and faith in our democratic system. We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson. Ballot-handling protocols must be reviewed, refined and followed to the letter, and election officials must be held accountable for missteps. Oregon's well-earned reputation for safe and secure elections is at stake. Marge Easley is a board member for Clackamas County's League of Women Voters chapter. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Clackamas County parenting program to offer classes in Spanish

12-week course is geared for families with young children aged up to 8 years old this summerA group parenting program that for years was only available in English has been newly translated to Spanish and will be offered for the first time in Clackamas County to approximately 10 families with children aged 8 and below. "Make Parenting A Pleasure" is a child-abuse-prevention program published by nonprofit family-support organization Parenting Now, providing highly-stressed parents of young children with mentoring in resiliency, social and emotional connection and other factors proven to lower the potential for neglect. Parenting Now, headquartered in Eugene, is...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Flowers and friendships bloom on Eagle Creek farm

Hope Lavender Farm on One Oak Lane opens for another season of u-pick on June 11.Engagements, a 90th birthday party and a meeting of a secret dining society are just a few of the moments that an Eagle Creek family has shared with visitors to their lavender farm. Nancy and Dave Lowe opened Hope Lavender in 2015, with the initial plan of utilizing the space to create a community and workshop for people with developmental disabilities. Their daughter Whitney Hope — who the farm was named after — has special needs. However, shortly after developing this idea, the Lowes learned...
EAGLE CREEK, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben West
Portland Tribune

Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductor. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk.
Estacada News

Promise: Clackamas County ballots counted by June 2

Clerk Sherry Hall sends a schedule for counting defective ballots to the Oregon secretary of state.Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall promises election workers will finish counting defective primary election ballots by Thursday, June 2 — 11 days before Oregon law requires the results to be certified. Hall made the commitment in a Tuesday, May 24, memo to Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who had requested the schedule last week. The memo also said the county had received 116,012 ballots by Tuesday, the last day it is legally required to count them if they are postmarked by May 17, primary...
Estacada News

Environmental Learning Center 'bioblitz' to identify wetland plants, wildlife

Clackamas Community College plans free event in partnership with watershed council, Water Environment ServicesThe Greater Oregon City Watershed Council and the Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center are partnering to host a community-led bioblitz on June 25. A bioblitz is an event to take a snapshot of the biodiversity, or variety of life, in a specific place. Students, scientists, naturalists and other community members join together to find and identify as many plants, animals and other organisms as possible in a short period of time. Sponsored by the Clackamas Water Environment Services, this free event is open to all...
OREGON CITY, OR
Estacada News

Opinion: Clackamas County elections are foundation of democracy

Charles Gallia: Clerk Sherry Hall is up for reelection, and her opponent, Catherine McMullen, has taken the time to educate herself and become certified on elections.A friend pointed out that our national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner," ends with a question mark. The question is whether or not the idea of democracy, our democracy, still exists. The idea is predicated on the consent of the governed, our will to be governed. This idea of ours, this democratic experiment, relies on people agreeing to and respecting government institutions. Elections are a cornerstone. That foundation has been shaken several times lately. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#County Commissioners#Republican#Democratic
Estacada News

Contemporary artist showcased in Oregon City exhibit

Art in Oregon shows Haelyn Y, while Clackamas County Historical Society hires new executive amid display on educationClackamas County Historical Society has two captivating exhibits that bridge the generations in through art and education. "Grade school to graduation: 100 years of education in Clackamas County" demonstrates how much education in our region has changed over the past 100 years, from log-cabin school houses to modern school districts. While 2020 brought challenges to both teachers and students alike as classrooms across the nation adapted to online learning, the Museum of the Oregon Territory exhibit shows how this not the first time...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Clackamas County to release timeline for counting May ballots

Duplication process begins in Clackamas County after voting machine issuesClackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall, who is in charge of county elections, was expected to produce a timeline on Monday for getting all the primary ballots counted after a printing error delayed the process in last week's May primary election. Earlier on Monday, election workers began the process of duplicating tens of thousands of ballots kicked out by voting machines. The deadline to get all ballots counted is June 13, and far less than half the votes that were cast have been counted so far. Hall knew there was a barcode ballot error weeks before the primary, but did not accept the state's repeated offer for help. She is facing a re-election challenge in November. Hall declined to speak with KOIN 6 about the ballot troubles. KOIN 6 News is a media partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Estacada News

Fourth of July parade returns to Estacada

Event honors local nonprofits, service organization with free parade registration Estacada's Fourth of July parade returns with the theme of "Remember When." The theme was selected by the Downtown Estacada Commission to inspire thoughts of nostalgia in the float designs. Representatives of Estacada Public Library were selected as this year's grand marshals. "We are so excited to be able to organize the fourth of July parade this year for our community," said Taylor Gibson, Chair of the Downtown Estacada Commission. "We are also excited to be presenting the Library as our grand marshal this year. They made such a...
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Former Clackamas County employee: Latest fiasco is no surprise

Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility. I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Estacada News

Clackamas County married couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking

Police seize pills from vehicle of Gladstone residents Johnny and Martha StavrakisA married couple from Gladstone was arrested Wednesday, June 1, after allegedly trafficking fentanyl pills from Clackamas County to Central Oregon, per the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE). Johnny Stavrakis, 39, and his wife Martha Stavrakis, 42, both face criminal charges after CODE detectives found and seized a "commercial quantity" of counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl as well as other evidence of drug sales during a traffic stop, authorities say. Johnny repotedly faces charges for unlawful possession, manufacture, and attempted distribution of a schedule II controlled substance, as...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Fagan: Clackamas County Elections delays 'unacceptable'

Secretary of State blasts slow results, lack of communication from county officials as key races remain in limbo.State officials are unhappy with how Clackamas County Elections handled Tuesday night's primary election, calling slow results and delays "unacceptable." In an emergency meeting on May 18, Clackamas County Administrator Gary Schmidt announced adding another 200 employees from different departments to work shifts at the elections office, on top of the 37 employees previously reallocated. Clackamas County was hours behind the rest of Oregon's 36 counties in reporting results to the state from the Tuesday, May 17, election. Those delays left the final...
Estacada News

Helfrich maintains lead in Republican primary for House District 52

The legislative district covers Hood River County and portions of Clackamas, Multnomah, and Wasco Counties. UPDATE: Helfrich remains in the lead with 87.38% of the vote as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 18. With Rep. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) resigning after the end of her term, multiple Republicans have decided to throw their hats in the ring and seek election as state representative for House District 52. Welches resident and psychologist Dr. James Born is among those competing in the primary election against former Rep. Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River) and Britt Storkson (R-The Dalles). Born filed to run...
Portland Tribune

Amid major delays, Clackamas County leaders slam election clerk

County administrator says he's reassigning up to 200 people from other departments to help with the vote count. Smudged barcodes on voter ballots have thrown the Clackamas County primary elections — and results of a number of big races in the county and beyond — into turmoil that will likely take weeks to solve.
Estacada News

Estacada News

Estacada, OR
54
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Estacada News is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Thursdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content in the Estacada region.

 http://www.estacadanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy