I first became aware of the artist Tom Huston in the way back, when I rented an office space in the Park Building, Huston’s former studio. Before the walls were neutralized with off-white, the space was literally splashed with multi-colored bursts, like accidental abstract expressionist gestures. The previous tenant, I quickly realized, was a vibrant and sometimes fit-to-burst creative force, who I came to know and appreciate, and whose work was fueled by a certain wild passion — and activist compassion.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO