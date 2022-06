CHARLEXOIX CO. – On Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2022, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was dispatched to Louie’s Fresh Market in Boyne City for a report of a stolen wallet. A customer was making a purchase and realized they needed another item. The person left their wallet on the counter and when they returned with the additional item, the wallet was gone. Surveillance footage was reviewed, and a woman is seen picking up the wallet and placing it in her purse.

BOYNE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO