ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County board races head to November runoffs

By Raymond Rendleman
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWckW_0fzjAceg00 Sonya Fischer will face Ben West, while Paul Savas and Libra Forde in top two of separate primary contest

It's unofficially official: Voters will have to wait until November to determine future occupants of two key seats on the Clackamas County commission.

County Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Paul Savas are both seeking another four years in office starting next year. Their reelection campaigns received the highest percentages of the May 17 count in each race, but neither incumbent candidate earned the 50% necessary to avoid November runoffs.

On June 1, Clackamas County announced it had processed "nearly all main ballots" and turned its focus to processing overseas and military ballots, along with precinct-committee-persons tallies. By the end of the county elections office's business hours on June 2, there were less than 1,000 ballots countywide left to count. Given the current unofficial election results, both Fischer and Savas will be short of the necessary 50% even if all remaining ballots are in their favor.

Delayed election results followed County Clerk Sherry Hall's announcement last month that an unknown number of ballots printed for the May 17 primary election had blurred barcodes. With the election office's ballot-printing fiasco, only 42% of the ballots had been counted by May 22, four days after the election.

Earlier counted ballots skewed heavily to Republican voters, due to the printing error disproportionately affecting Democratic ballots. As votes were slowly counted, Fischer's challenger Ben West went from having what appeared at times to be more than 50% to now about 37% for West and 48% for Fischer.

Libra Forde, who is challenging Savas in a separate county board race, appeared to have 16.9% after the first few days of ballot counting, but Forde's share ended up nearly equal to Savas. As of June 3, Forde had 36%, and Savas had 36.8%.

Final tallies are due to be certified on June 13.

West is a Wilsonville city councilor and nurse who previously ran as a Republican for Congress. Fischer is an attorney and former legislative director in her first full term on the board after being appointed in 2017.

Savas is business owner who is seeking his fourth term in office as a county commissioner since winning the office in 2010. Forde is a nonprofit leader and chair of the North Clackamas School Board.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Would angry voters oust incumbents? (Hint: No)

Polls showing a deeply disgruntled electorate failed to predict was actually happened at the May primary election. Now that Clackamas County has mostly finished counting its ballots, Oregon 5th District Congressman Kurt Schrader is just about the only metro area incumbent to be defeated in the primary election. He lost the Democratic nomination to challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner by 56% to 44%. Washington County Auditor John Hutzler was the only other incumbent defeated in regional, county or city races in the metro area. The fact that so few incumbents lost is puzzling, given the mood of the voters. Multiple polls...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland adopts second phase of Residential Infill Project

Zoning codes changed to create more opportunities to boost housing density. The Portland City Council unanimously adopted phase two of the Residential Infill Project on May 31. Slated to go into effect on July 1, the project enhances the previous allowances for more middle-density housing in Portland's residential neighborhoods. Both phases of the Residential Infill Project are intended to create additional housing by allowing relatively small multifamily projects in most single-family neighborhoods. The City Council approved the first part of the project in August 2020, and it went into effect one year later. Then, the Oregon Legislature required the council...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Report: Homeless services office wasted $850,000

KOIN 6 News first reported on the failed housing project in the report in April 2021.A scathing report released on Tuesday, June 7 from the Portland City Auditor said the Joint Office of Homeless Services "spent $850,000 over 16 months to provide apartments to veterans but allowed the property to deteriorate into unsafe, unsanitary housing." The "apartments" were actually rooms in a rundown motel on Sandy Boulevard in Northeast Portland, the Sandy Studios. A KOIN 6 News investigation in April 2021 found veterans living in squalor, with evidence of months-long deferred maintenance, such as leaking pipes in the bathroom ceilings,...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Construction delays to slow Sauvie Island beachgoers this summer

Construction to repair a collapsed culvert under Northwest Reeder Road will start in July.More repairs are on the way for Northwest Reeder Road on Sauvie Island. A culvert under the sole road to Sauvie Island's beaches collapsed earlier this year, forming sinkholes in the road. Multnomah County construction crews made temporary fixes, but only one lane of the road is open. Traffic on the road is low during the winter months, with only around 30 homes located north of the lane closure, county officials estimated. But as temperatures rise, so does the traffic on the road. Construction crews stabilized the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Elections
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Portland Tribune

Group demands Oregon set trash limit for Willamette River

A petition by Willamette Riverkeeper describes an 'out-of-control' amount of garbage in the river basin.An environmental group is petitioning Oregon to regulate trash levels along the Willamette River, citing a growing problem and a lack of accountability. The amount of trash entering the river and many of its tributaries has gotten "out of control," particularly near urban areas such as Eugene, Salem and Portland, and is impacting water quality, wildlife and human health, officials with Willamette Riverkeeper say. The group sent a formal petition Friday, June 3, to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality urging the agency and its rulemaking...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Our View: Time to restore trust in Clackamas County elections

Pamplin Media Group editorial board: Sherry Hall must leave clerk's office and make room for qualified candidate Catherine McMullen Clackamas County's elections clerk, who has made a litany of ballot mistakes in her 20-year tenure, should be removed from office. Calling for the county's clerk to resign or be recalled after her latest disastrous antics was an easy decision for Pamplin Media Group, since it was a decision that we've already made — repeatedly. Our editorial board called for her removal in 2010, after Sherry Hall's office cost the county an extra $120,000 by misprinting ballots to include a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Metro weighs future of Portland Expo Center

The elected regional government is seeking feedback and ideas for the future of the North Portland facility it owns and operates.Metro called for public input and creative ideas to shape future development of the Portland Expo Center on Tuesday, June 7. The 53-acre exhibition facility is owned by the regional government at 2060 N. Marine Dr. near the Columbia River in North Portland. Metro said it has millions of dollars of needs and no guaranteed financing. The Portland Expo Center Development Opportunity Study is seeking ideas about future uses that could best benefit the region. "Expo has served as a...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Milwaukie appoints historic first Muslim member of City Council

A Marine Corps veteran in Iraq, Masoud Adam Khosroabadi serves on city's planning commissionMilwaukie City Council's appointment of its first Iranian or Muslim council member in history came after much debate over another candidate that councilors felt was equally qualified for the seat. On May 4, Councilor Angel Falconer resigned from council, saying her recent bout with COVID exposed underlying health conditions that made it impossible to continue public service. "There's always arm-wrestling," Milwaukie Councilor Lisa Batey quipped as the City Council debated for over half an hour which candidate to appoint to Falconer's vacant seat. City councilors had been...
MILWAUKIE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben West
Portland Tribune

Portland lost $1.4M; city leaders aren't saying how

A public records investigation shows that someone swiped money meant to help build affordable housing.In April, homeless services nonprofit Central City Concern needed $1.4 million for a new 100-unit affordable housing project called The Starlight in the heart of the Old Town neighborhood. The Portland Housing Bureau had signed a $17 million contract with the nonprofit last March to construct the building, and Central City Concern needed some of the money to cover the latest round of construction costs. So the nonprofit submitted what's known as a "draw request" to the housing bureau, asking to withdraw some of the money...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Lawmakers release money for indigent defense, mental health

Emergency Board actions are stopgaps for longstanding issues; 'I'm not willing to wait,' Senate chief says.Lawmakers have released $100 million to fund the legal defense of criminal defendants and more than $150 million to boost reimbursement to providers of behavioral health services for low-income Oregonians. There were some dissenters on Friday's votes by the Emergency Board, the 20 lawmakers who decide budget issues between sessions of the full Legislature. Lawmakers had already withheld $100 million from the two-year budget of the Public Defense Services Commission, which oversees a network that provides legal defense statewide. Legal defense has been hindered by...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Natalie Wight nominated as top federal prosecutor in Oregon

Senators endorse Biden pick; she is a 1992 graduate of Cleveland High and has been with the office since 2012.Natalie Wight has been nominated as the next U.S. attorney for Oregon. Her nomination by President Joe Biden, which the White House announced Monday, June 6, is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate. She would be the first Black woman and second Asian American to be the top federal prosecutor in Oregon. Her nomination comes 17 months after Biden became president. He named U.S. attorneys in four other states. Wight has been with the U.S. attorney's office, which is based...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego residents separated by two votes in House District 38 race

Also, Aaron Woods and Jason Fields appear victorious in Senate District 13 Democratic Primary and House District 26 Republican Primary respectively while West Linn measure poised to passThis article was updated from its original version A half a month after the last voters handed in ballots, Lake Oswego residents Neelam Gupta and Daniel Nguyen are separated by just two votes in the race to earn the Democratic Party nomination in the House District 38 election. According to updated results reported Tuesday, May 31, Gupta has 6,729 votes while Nguyen has 6,727. Gupta had led by a few hundred...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#County Clerk#Republican#Democratic
Lake Oswego Review

Wheeler to host online forum on proposed budget

The free remote public session on the $6.7 billion proposal begins at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13.Mayor Ted Wheeler will host an online public forum on his proposed $6.7 billion budget for the next fiscal year at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31. "The annual budget is the single most important decision any city government makes each year. Budgeting is more than a yearly decision regarding how to spend public money. Budgeting is a city government's funded plan of action. We are reaching out to hear from you on how you think we should spend these funds," Wheeler said...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County: 95% ballots counted

The only election still in doubt is the Democratic nominee in Oregon House District 38. Clackamas County reports that 95% of primary election ballots have been counted by the morning of Tuesday, May 31. The primary election was held May 17. According to the county's dedicated website, 111,092 of the 116,045 ballots received by May 24 have been counted. An additional 3,653 remain to be duplicated to overcome the printing error preventing them from being counted. The only election still in doubt is the Democratic nominee in Oregon House District 38. Democratic voters in the district are nearly evenly split...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Eastbound I-84 shut down in NE Portland

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find other routes for several hours on Sunday, June 5.The eastbound lanes of I-84 were shut down Sunday morning in Northeast Portland and are not expected to open for hours. The Oregon Department of Transportation said "police activity" has closed all eastbound lanes at Northeast 33rd Avenue. The Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard on-ramp to I-84 E is open. Transportation officials expect the portion of I-84 to be closed for several hours, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. The latest updates on road conditions are available at the ODOT interactive map here. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City approves installation of first Native mural

Grand Ronde artist Brian Krehbiel plans 75-by-19-foot painting depicting story of Coyote and Meadowlark at busy highway intersectionOn June 1, tribal artist Brian Krehbiel kicked off painting a large mural at a major gateway to downtown Oregon City with a ceremonial chant while drumming. Krehbiel, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, is painting the 75-by-19-foot mural across the street from the tribe's property at the former Blue Heron Paper Co. mill at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 99E (McLoughlin Boulevard). The mural on the side of White Rabbit Books & Gifts/Black Ink Coffee will...
OREGON CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Portland Tribune

Staffing shortages mean closure, shorter hours for Oregon DMV

Officials say staffing on average is down 20% across the state, affecting locations in Portland and elsewhere.If you're in need of a real ID or other in-person DMV services in Sandy this summer, you're going to have to go out of town. The Sandy DMV closed May 31 and will remain closed through August. Officials cite staffing shortages as the reason for the temporary closure. "If you had an appointment scheduled during that time, (the) DMV will contact you," a notice on the Sandy office's website says. The staffing shortage isn't isolated to Sandy. The Southeast Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Citizen of the Year leaves legacy as Oregon City historian

Former Clackamas County parole officer Karin Morey dies May 31 after receiving Daughters of the American Revolution honorsKarin Morey, an Oregon City resident best known for her contributions to compiling Clackamas County's history, died suddenly May 31 at the age of 69. Former OC Chamber Executive Director Amber Holveck called Morey "a historical great, an intelligent woman and a spitfire who loved her community." According to her son, Morey collapsed at home during the evening of May 27 and never woke up, dying in Providence Portland Hospital's intensive care unit. She reported testing positive for COVID on May 13, but...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Providence St. Vincent, nurses union agree to avert strike

Hospital and union leaders reached a tentative agreement on Friday, June 3, but nurses still must vote to approve it.Administrators at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center reached a tentative agreement with its nurse union on Friday, June 3 — a crucial step toward avoiding a strike at the hospital. The tentative agreement on a new two-year contract at Providence includes improvements on patient safety standards, nurse staffing, healthcare costs and wages. But the agreement isn't final. The 1,600 nurses represented by the Oregon Nurses Association working at the hospital will vote on the contract in the coming weeks. If the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Lake Oswego Review

Eastbound I-84 reopened in Northeast Portland

UPDATE: A fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian led to the closure that lasted several hours on Sunday, June 5.All eastbound lanes of I-84 reopened around 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, after being closed in Northeast Portland for nearly three hours. The closure began at approximately 8:20 a.m. when Central Precinct officers responded to a call of a collision involving a pedestrian on Interstate 84 near the Sandy Boulevard Overpass. Officers arrived and found one person deceased. The Major Crash Team was activated to process the scene.Interstate 84 will be closed until further notice. The Oregon Department of Transportation said "police activity" had closed all eastbound lanes of the freeway at Northeast 33rd Avenue. The Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard on-ramp to I-84 E remained open."The latest updates on road conditions are available at the ODOT interactive map here. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
503
Followers
4K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy