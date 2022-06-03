ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County board races head to November runoffs

By Raymond Rendleman
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWckW_0fzjAatE00 Sonya Fischer will face Ben West, while Paul Savas and Libra Forde in top two of separate primary contest

It's unofficially official: Voters will have to wait until November to determine future occupants of two key seats on the Clackamas County commission.

County Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Paul Savas are both seeking another four years in office starting next year. Their reelection campaigns received the highest percentages of the May 17 count in each race, but neither incumbent candidate earned the 50% necessary to avoid November runoffs.

On June 1, Clackamas County announced it had processed "nearly all main ballots" and turned its focus to processing overseas and military ballots, along with precinct-committee-persons tallies. By the end of the county elections office's business hours on June 2, there were less than 1,000 ballots countywide left to count. Given the current unofficial election results, both Fischer and Savas will be short of the necessary 50% even if all remaining ballots are in their favor.

Delayed election results followed County Clerk Sherry Hall's announcement last month that an unknown number of ballots printed for the May 17 primary election had blurred barcodes. With the election office's ballot-printing fiasco, only 42% of the ballots had been counted by May 22, four days after the election.

Earlier counted ballots skewed heavily to Republican voters, due to the printing error disproportionately affecting Democratic ballots. As votes were slowly counted, Fischer's challenger Ben West went from having what appeared at times to be more than 50% to now about 37% for West and 48% for Fischer.

Libra Forde, who is challenging Savas in a separate county board race, appeared to have 16.9% after the first few days of ballot counting, but Forde's share ended up nearly equal to Savas. As of June 3, Forde had 36%, and Savas had 36.8%.

Final tallies are due to be certified on June 13.

West is a Wilsonville city councilor and nurse who previously ran as a Republican for Congress. Fischer is an attorney and former legislative director in her first full term on the board after being appointed in 2017.

Savas is business owner who is seeking his fourth term in office as a county commissioner since winning the office in 2010. Forde is a nonprofit leader and chair of the North Clackamas School Board.

Wilsonville Spokesman

Metro President Lynn Peterson wins second term

Incumbent will receive more than 50% of the vote even though ballots are still being countedMetro President Lynn Peterson has been reelected to a second term, even though ballots are still being counted in the Clackamas County portion of the elected regional government. Updated unofficial returns showed Peterson with 54% of the vote on Sunday, May 29. Her closest challenger, Alisa Pyszka, has 32%. Even though only around 77% of the ballots have been counted in Clackamas County, Peterson is leading Pyszka by enough there that she will not fall below 50% by the time the results will be certified...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club honors officers with awards

Efforts by OSP Trooper Keena Washington, Clackamas County Water Rescue Team are recognized.Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club recognized Oregon State Trooper Keena Washington, as well as the Clackamas County Water Rescue Team, at its annual Law Enforcement Day awards ceremony May 20 at Bob's Red Mill. "We hold this annual event to show appreciation for those who put their lives on the line every day for us as they face circumstances that most people avoid and run from. The last couple of years have been especially trying for law enforcement, as we know, so this will be our chance to highlight...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

League of Women Voters: Clackamas County, state now see urgency

Marge Easley: We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson.The League of Women Voters of Clackamas County thanks state and county officials for acknowledging the urgency of completing the ballot-counting process in our county. We believe that voters deserve an election system they can depend on, one that adheres to established procedures at all stages of the process. As we all know, loss of faith in election integrity can have a direct impact on voter participation and faith in our democratic system. We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson. Ballot-handling protocols must be reviewed, refined and followed to the letter, and election officials must be held accountable for missteps. Oregon's well-earned reputation for safe and secure elections is at stake. Marge Easley is a board member for Clackamas County's League of Women Voters chapter. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon politics: New poll, Legislative Days and COVID-19

An early poll of the race for governor shows a tight race among the trio of major candidates.A new governor's race poll, a packed schedule of legislative meetings, a top leader in Salem on the mend from COVID-19, plus military news with state ramifications were part of Tuesday's mix of Oregon political and government news. New poll shows Drazan edge An early poll of the race for governor shows a tight race among the trio of major candidates, with less than a quarter of those polled having no preference yet. The poll by Nelson Research, a firm owned by prominent...
OREGON STATE
