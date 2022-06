The Brick Street Players recently took to the streets of Olde Towne to present their inaugural production, Romeo and Juliet. The production, directed by Clay Kirkland, involved twenty cast members and attracted close to three hundred audience members over their four-day performance period. The group performed on a stage made by Clinton High School carpentry students. For more information about the Brick Street Players, visit them on Facebook.

CLINTON, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO