Vote now for best burger around Fort Worth! Here are 21 nominees for Readers’ Choice.

After receiving nearly 300 nominations, we have our first ballot for Star-Telegram Readers’ Choice: Best Burger in the Fort Worth area.

You can now vote below for your favorite burger place, among these 21 restaurants and food trucks that received the most nominations since Friday. They’re in alphabetical order on the ballot.

This first round of voting runs through noon Monday, June 13 . Then, the burger places with the most votes will advance to the second (and final) round of voting through Thursday, June 16 . We’ll announce the winner and highlight all top nominees the following week.

Best of luck to our fantastic list of restaurants and food trucks!

