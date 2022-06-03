ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Downs Park Anniversary & Amphitheater Grand Opening

whatsupmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnapolis, MD - Join Director Jessica Leys and the Department of Recreation and Parks, and the Friends of Downs Park for the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the new Amphitheater at Downs Park on...

whatsupmag.com

Comments / 0

northernvirginiamag.com

Why Wylder Tilghman Island Is the Perfect Destination for Your Next Eastern Shore Adventure

Wylder Hotel Tilghman Island is located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, just 20 minutes from St. Michaels in Talbot County. Today’s stylish Wylder has a storied past, beginning in 1898, when the Harrison family built a boarding house for anglers and hunters to escape the city. The vintage hotel expanded over the years, and began attracting celebrities and dignitaries. Guests would take the ferry from the western shore to commune with nature and socialize. The major draw was joining a fishing charter, and afterward, feasting on Chesapeake Bay crabs while sharing fish-tales with fellow lodgers. This under-the-radar destination was hosted by four generations of Harrison’s until the family sold the property.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

New dining concepts coming to the Admiral Fell Inn in Fells Point

The chef and restaurateur behind Baltimore's Duck Duck Goose and No Way Rosé has more projects on the way in Fells Point. Chef Ashish Alfred said Friday that he has signed a lease for space inside the Admiral Fell Inn at 888 S. Broadway, where he plans to open three new dining concepts: a bar, an Italian restaurant and a catering and events space.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Pride Announces Event Lineup, Theme Of ‘Together Again’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Pride is back this year with the theme “Together Again,” recognizing this is the first time the event has been held in-person since 2019. Baltimore’s SGL (same-gender-loving)/LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration is set to take place from June 20-26 at venues across the city, and organizers on Monday released details about this year’s lineup. “Pride has always represented a time for SGL/LGBTQIA+ folks to be their freest, most authentic selves, and even still, carries a legacy of resistance to the silencing of our voices, our bodies, and our expressions,” said Unique Robinson, a Baltimore-based writer, performer and professor serving as...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Development Group To Begin Renovating Former Royal Farms Arena

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Contractors are poised to begin renovations at the former Royal Farms Arena, according to development company Oak View Group. The company will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony inside the lobby at 201 West Baltimore Street on Thursday, company staff said. The ceremony will start at 2 p.m.  Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is slated to attend the ceremony, according to company staff. Royal Farm’s naming rights at the arena expired at the end of May. The development company is referring to it as Baltimore Arena. The arena will re-open in February 2023, company staff said. Sporting events and concerts will return to the arena at that time, staff said.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Construction to begin on $80 million White Marsh senior living community

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Construction is expected to begin this month on a nearly $80 million senior living community that will be part of the 113-acre master planned mixed-use development Villages of White Marsh. Called Monarch White Marsh and offering the continuum of care on a rental basis, the highly-amenitized community that is centrally located in Baltimore County will be connected to a … Continue reading "Construction to begin on $80 million White Marsh senior living community" The post Construction to begin on $80 million White Marsh senior living community appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Floor & Decor holds ribbon-cutting at North Plaza Shopping Center [VIDEO]

CARNEY, MD—The ribbon has been cut and Floor & Decor is open for business. The multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and accessories has opened its doors at North Plaza Shopping Center in Parkville/Carney.  The new location is the chain’s first in the greater Baltimore metropolitan region. The Atlanta-based company operates nearly 160 stores across 31 states and now … Continue reading "Floor & Decor holds ribbon-cutting at North Plaza Shopping Center [VIDEO]" The post Floor & Decor holds ribbon-cutting at North Plaza Shopping Center [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CARNEY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fleet Week Returns As In-Person Event This September

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is set to return this September, bringing tall ships and thousands of sailors and Marines to the Inner Harbor. Visitors will be able to tour vessels from the United States, British and Canadian navies, as well as ships from the US Coast Guard, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and Army Corps of Engineers. It’s official, Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is returning with a weeks worth of flights, fleets and festivals…September 7-13. pic.twitter.com/21LyB28o6W — Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) June 7, 2022 The Danmark, a training ship run by the Danish Maritime Authority, will also be...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Celebrating National Drive-In Movie Day At Bengies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On this date in 1956, if you were driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport, you would have seen this marquee: And today, in 2022, if you are driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport you will still see this marquee! Maryland’s last drive-in theater is still going strong after 66 years. It is still owned by the same family, and it still shows the best of Hollywood. Heck, Top Gun: Maverick just ended its run there, and the new Jurassic Park flick is starting its run at Bengies Drive-In on Thursday. Monday, June 6...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Glen Arm lineups for week of June 6 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of June 6 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, June 7 is as follows: Bmore Mojo Food Truck Chessie’s Food Truck Comfort Kitchen TWO GUYS GRILL Kommie Pig BBQ Lyfe … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Glen Arm lineups for week of June 6 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Glen Arm lineups for week of June 6 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
WUSA9

Metro Center's sales office to close permanently

WASHINGTON — The Metro Center Station's sales office is scheduled to permanently close June 30, according to a press release. The office's shuttering comes as a change that was implemented for the 2023 budget and approved by the Metro Board of Directors. Metro said that the services that were...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County warns residents about 2 rabid raccoons found

PASADENA, Md. — A pair of raccoons that were found on June 4 in Pasadena, have tested positive for rabies according to the Anne Arundel department of health. The first incident happened on Laico Lane near the intersection of Dock Road in Pasadena, where a raccoon attacked a pet and was killed by the owner. The second incident happened in the 400 block of Adams Lane behind Severna Park High School, where another pet was attacked and the second raccoon was killed by the pet's owner.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Journal

Sample this: Disgruntled residents monitor Back River for pollution

Karen Wolf’s family has owned a house on Baltimore’s Back River since the 1920s. Generations have grown up there, on and in the water. Lately, though, Wolf has been questioning whether it’s safe to let her grandchildren go out on their pontoon boat. She’s worried they might get sick from being splashed by water tainted with sewage from the city’s problem-plagued wastewater treatment plant upriver.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Trans Pride Grand March Kicks Off On Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 1,000 people are expected Saturday for Baltimore City’s inaugural Trans Pride Grand March. Baltimore Safe Haven, a trans-led nonprofit based in Charles Village, is organizing the festivities. The march starts at 1 p.m. at Charles Street and 33rd Street and will make its way south to 23rd Street. “Trans pride isn’t just for trans people. It’s for anyone who is an ally or an advocate for our community,” Ngaire Philip of Baltimore Safe Haven said. “Trans people are definitely marginalized in our society. I see it every day. So, we really want to take time to celebrate our existence.” After the parade, a block party and performances will continue into the evening. “It’s not until you connect with someone you can really see what’s going on in their lives and what resources they may need,” Philip said. The group shared photos in March of bigoted and threatening vandalism at its Charles Street office.  “To me, that act is just proof our work is no where close to being done,” Philip said. “It’s proof we need support from our community to prevent things like that or worse things from happening.”  
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Feeling lucky? BWI-Marshall to add daily, nonstop flights to Las Vegas

LINTHICUM, Md. — Baltimore travelers will soon be able to "Viva Las Vegas" with the addition of daily, nonstop flights between the two cities via Frontier Airlines. The Denver-based airline announced Tuesday it will launch the new service at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Aug. 9. The roundtrip flights will also serve Buffalo, New York, Hartford, Connecticut and Kansas City, Missouri.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Chesapeake Music Brings Jazz to Easton on August 13

Easton, MD - Chesapeake Music presents the Loston Harris Trio on Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. in the Ebenezer Theater in downtown Easton, Maryland. Harris comes to Chesapeake Music from the legendary Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle in Manhattan, New York, where he has been delighting audiences with his smooth, soulful voice and piano style. It has been his musical home for nearly two decades and the host to many cabaret and jazz greats like Bobby Short, Eartha Kitt, Elaine Stritch, John Pizzarelli and the Modern Jazz Quartet.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

House Speaker Pelosi To Visit Tugboat Named For Her Father At Fire Museum of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit the Fire Museum of Maryland next week to see the effort to restore the fireboat “Tommy,” named for her father, former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. After nearly six decades in service, the boat was decommissioned in 2015, and after years being stored at stored at Tradepoint Altantic/Sparrows Point, the vessel was transported to the museum in Lutherville last month. Through her charitable foundation, Pelosi has supported the project to restore the boat. At a press conference scheduled Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m., she’s expected to urge her friends, family and the public to join in the preservation campaign. Once the boat is fully restored, visitors will be able to step aboard, tour the wheelhouse and learn about the importance of marine firefighting for port cities like Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Two winning $25,000 Pick 5 tickets sold in Rosedale remain unclaimed

ROSEDALE, MD—Two winning lottery tickets that were sold in the Rosedale area remain unclaimed. Maryland Lottery officials say no one has yet claimed a winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket that was sold at the Royal Farms store located at 7950 Pulaski Highway (21237) on June 3rd. A winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket that was sold at the BP station located … Continue reading "Two winning $25,000 Pick 5 tickets sold in Rosedale remain unclaimed" The post Two winning $25,000 Pick 5 tickets sold in Rosedale remain unclaimed appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD

