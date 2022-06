EDMONTON, AB - Thank you Oil Country, it's been one heck of a run. The Oilers battled until the end, but ultimately fell 6-5 to the Avalanche in overtime of Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals series with the Avalanche. Colorado moves on to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since the 2000-01 season with a 4-0 series win and will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers.

