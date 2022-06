Three dozen-plus homes on the way: The May building permit report is extensive and dominating it — again — is Smith Douglas Homes, especially the Crestwood development off Ga. 53 before the Bypass. Permits for SDH homes in our area are listed with building prices — not sales prices — ranging from $109,500 to $152,102. Sale prices at Crestwood, for example, are “from the low $200s” as the latest website and road signs show. The company also is busy with the latest phase of Emerald Oaks off Old Dalton Road in Armuchee.

