Buffalo Bill’s Brewery Bids Farewell—After 39 Years. In 1983, the state of California finally allowed home brewers to sell their beer commercially—and Bill Owens, known for his landmark book of photos made in Livermore, Suburbia, was the first in the East Bay to take advantage. He quickly raised some money, found a site in Hayward, and Buffalo Bill’s Brewery opened in September 1983. In May 2022, it finally closed its doors—the pandemic was the final blow to its new owners.

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO