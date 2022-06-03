ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payton List fans 15, Beaver blanks Elizabeth Forward to repeat as WPIAL 4A champs

By Paul Schofield
 3 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver pitcher Payton List (8) is mobbed by teammates after defeating Elizabeth-Forward, 6-0, in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Friday at Cal (Pa.).

The beat goes on for the Beaver girls’ softball team.

The Bobcats won their 40th consecutive game by pounding out 11 hits and getting a 15-strikeout performance from Payton List in a 6-0 victory against Elizabeth Forward on Friday in the WPIAL Class 4A Championship game at Lilley Field at Cal (Pa.).

Beaver (19-0) captured the school’s third WPIAL title, second in a row, and heads into the PIAA tournament on Monday where it looks to win a second consecutive state title. They will play the Fleetwood/Middletown winner from District 3.

Elizabeth Forward (16-3) will be heading east for its playoff game. They will play the Hamburg/Big Springs winner from District 3.

List, a Virginia Tech commit, kept the Elizabeth Forward hitters off balance by mixing her fastball and curveball. She also helped her own cause by hitting a double to open the bottom of the first inning and scoring on a two-run double by junior third baseman Kayla Cornell.

And she pitched in a little pain after getting hit with a pitch above her left elbow.

“It affected me hitting more than pitching,” List said. “It hurt to swing, but pitching wise, no, not as much. It did numb my elbow.

“It was nice to see all the people get involved. Everybody was hitting. It was a great game and we played great defense, too.”

Elizabeth Forward coach Harry Rutherford said he was impressed with List and the entire Beaver team.

“I believe she was faster this year that last,” Rutherford said. “That’s a good hitting team. They hit everything.”

Elizabeth Forward lost to Beaver in the PIAA quarterfinals in 2021.

Taylor Young had three hits while Chloe List had a triple, single and an RBI.

“I believe we proved we are a little more than Payton,” Beaver coach Amy Haggart said. “But having ‘P’ in the circle is our bell cow, but these girls have fought all year and have had her back.

“Offensively, I couldn’t be prouder than our one through nine. They do the work at practice and they fight hard and we’re all around a great team.”

Beaver tacked on a run in the third inning when Samantha Springman was hit by a pitch and scored on Chloe List’s triple.

The Bobcats iced the game in the sixth inning on a two-run double by Springman and an RBI double by Hanna Crowe.

Elizabeth Forward managed three hits off Payton List, including two doubles by losing pitcher Shelby Telegdy.

“Sometimes two or three runs are not enough,” Haggart said. “Getting runs right off the bat was big, but we knew we had to put a few more up there to secure it.”

And as the team prepares for another state run, Haggart said she plans to keep it basic.

“We’ll prepare with the same mindset and routine every time,” Haggart said. “It’s been working. I’m happy these girls are here and ready to go.”

