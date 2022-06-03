ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Baristanet Profile: Miranda Ferriss Jones

By Kristin Wald
baristanet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen did you move there? 2017 we moved from San Francisco where we’d been living for ten years. Where did you grow up? A teeny rural town: Monkton, Vermont. How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion?. I make half of my income as...

baristanet.com

Comments / 0

Related
baristanet.com

Montclair Film Announces Winners of 2022 Emerging Filmmaker Competition

MONTCLAIR, NJ – Montclair Film celebrated the 2022 Emerging Filmmaker Competition (EFC) winners — filmmakers in two filmmaking sections, Storytellers (Grades 6-8) and Visionaries (Grades 9-12) — with a screening Saturday at The Clairidge followed by a reception. The films represent a wide range of styles and voices that showcase the diverse talents of young people who are using cinema to tell their stories. Categories include drama, comedy, documentary, experimental, animated, horror, and social impact films, with awards given in each category, as well as the inaugural Visionary Award, which is a prize for outstanding overall creative and technical achievement across all categories.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Pro Choice Dance Party At Montclair Brewery Tuesday

“It’s your body and you can dance if you wanna!!”. Montclair is dancing to raising funds (more than $26,000 so far!) for Yellowhammer, an organization that provides abortion access in the Deep South. Buy tickets and dance the night away at Montclair Brewery on Tuesday, June 7, 6:30 p.m. (Identify as) women and femmes, only! Friends and family can sponsor dancers for the amount of minutes they dance. You can also make a general donation here.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair High School Rowing Wins SRAA Nationals, State Championship and Philadelphia City

Montclair, New Jersey – May 29, 2022 – The Montclair High School Rowing Team’s Spring 2022 season is coming to an end and what a showing it has been!. On the heels of winning four more NJ State Championship titles at the Garden State Scholastic Championship Regatta on April 30 and sweeping the men’s points trophy, the Mountie Rowing Team has not slowed down, competing and winning back to back championship regattas for three weekends straight – while continuing their daily training regimen in addition to the demands of school to ensure they were.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Entertainment
State
Vermont State
baristanet.com

Ride With Pride: NJ Transit Celebrates Pride Month

NEWARK, NJ – NJ TRANSIT is unveiling two Ride with Pride themed buses to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ Community and its allies during Pride month. The wrapped buses will be on display throughout New Jersey on the transit system. In collaboration with our sponsor, Hackensack Meridian Health, the Ride with Pride wraps are designed to show support and raise awareness of inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community.
HACKENSACK, NJ
baristanet.com

Bloomfield Township Celebrates Oakeside Mansion Reopening with Open House Tour

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield is excited to announce the grand re-opening and open house tour of Oakeside Mansion on Saturday, June 25, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The Township assumed management of the Cultural Asset a year ago and had been diligently working on facility maintenance as well as the framework to make this beautiful space more accessible and available to our residents.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy