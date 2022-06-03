Baristanet Profile: Miranda Ferriss Jones

Montclair, New Jersey – May 29, 2022 – The Montclair High School Rowing Team’s Spring 2022 season is coming to an end and what a showing it has been!. On the heels of winning four more NJ State Championship titles at the Garden State Scholastic Championship Regatta on April 30 and sweeping the men’s points trophy, the Mountie Rowing Team has not slowed down, competing and winning back to back championship regattas for three weekends straight – while continuing their daily training regimen in addition to the demands of school to ensure they were.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO