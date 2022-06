Many Las Crucens cleared out their homes while at home during the pandemic. Plenty of that trash ended up on the curb for pick up by the Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) Grappler. Drivers like LCU Solid Waste Heavy Equipment Operator Dennis Lovato worked through the pandemic, but he’s happy to experience the more typical times of the year–like when more mattresses and old TVs end up on the curb after tax returns come in.

