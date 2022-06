Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Dogecoin [DOGE] had a bearish outlook on the higher timeframe charts as it continued to form lower highs on the chart. The $0.095 and $0.111 are the levels of resistance to watch out for. Dogecoin was trading at $0.08 at the time of writing, but it had strong selling pressure over the past couple of months.

