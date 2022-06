Sometimes, the damage lingers long after the bruises heal. “I wrote the book on disconnecting from the world when I’m afraid / I camouflage all my emotions like you taught me yesterday,” sings LYLVC‘s Alyse Zavala at the start of “Heirloom,” the new song from the Raleigh, NC six-piece, premiering here on HollywoodLife. The band – Alyse, Oscar Romero (rap vocals), Cam Gillette (keyboard & synths), Kenny Kaval (bass), Seth Morgan (guitar), and Ryan Powell (drums) – delivers an emotionally-fueled anthem for those who are doing their best to keep it together despite all the demons living behind their eyes.

