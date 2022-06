Starting with sports – New Castle and Wapahani are still in it: it’s on to semi states for baseball this Saturday for both teams. One more win gets them to State Finals championship next weekend. Another baseball note: Wapahani graduate Zack Thompson made his Major League Baseball debut Friday pitching for the Cardinals against the Cubs – threw four innings and 74 pitches (48 for strikes), and earned a save.

