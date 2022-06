Click here to read the full article. In the wake ofFoo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March, the band and Hawkins’ family have announced tribute concerts taking place in September in London and Los Angeles. The concerts will be held September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Hawkins’ wife Alison also issued a statement thanking fans “for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” as well as the band: “We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.” For our...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO