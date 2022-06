PITTSBURGH — The owners of a fudge and ice cream shop on the South Side are shutting down their business after another weekend of gun violence on East Carson Street. Walt Rainey says two people were shot right in front of his shop, Fudge Farm, and right in front of a police cruiser. He fears if an increased police presence isn’t stopping the violence, nothing will. He said this weekend, dozens of people ran through his shop, many hiding in the kitchen.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO