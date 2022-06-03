ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood's Jenkins wins state title in seated shot put

By By Corey Crisan / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
COLUMBUS — Elmwood senior Jaydon Jenkins claimed a state championship on Friday in the boys seated shot put during the first day of the OHSAA state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

He threw 21 feet, 4¼ inches on his fourth and final attempt, which was enough to eclipse Caiden Hooks of Olentangy Berlin, who tossed a 20-7¼ on his fourth attempt.

Jenkins broke his personal record throw from last year’s state championship meet, when he recorded a 19-3½ in taking second.

Jenkins will compete Saturday for more gold, as he is the top seed in each of the 100-meter dash (17.36), 400-meter dash (58.81 seconds) and the 800 (2:02.70).

He is the two-time defending champ in the 400 (2019, 2021), as well as the returning 800 champ, and he finished third in the 100 last year.

