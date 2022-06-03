ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tama County, IA

Meet Your Local Candidates: Tama County Supervisors District 1

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe June 7 Primary in Tama County features several contested Republican races while the Democratic challengers in all races are running unopposed. Look for a subsequent questionnaire that includes all the candidates in the lead-up to the General Election on Nov. 8, 2022. Due to limited space, some questions...

98.1 KHAK

Iowa Supreme Court Rules In Peterbilt Franchise Dispute

A franchise dispute in Northern Iowa was taken to the Iowa Supreme Court after the Polk County District Court ruled in favor of the Department of Transportation. Peterbilt was approved by the Iowa DOT to open a dealership in Clear Lake. The owners of Sioux City Truck Sales sued claiming Clear Lake is within its 71-county “community” that is protected by the state’s franchise law.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa town will revise plan to halt Ankeny encroachment

Alleman will drop a 6-acre parcel from its annexation proposal to resolve concerns Polk County supervisors raised last week, Mayor Bob Kramme tells Axios.Why it matters: Supervisors said they would reconsider the small city's plans to expand its territory after rejecting a request to support the proposal last week if the proposal is modified. If supervisors back the plan, it could strengthen Alleman's case before Iowa's City Development Board.Catch up fast: Kramme told Axios that annexing nearly 1,970 acres of unincorporated land would protect the town of about 450 people from Ankeny's rapid expansion.Alleman's plan includes some of the same areas that would be annexed under a competing request that goes before the Ankeny City Council Monday.Both plans are vying for the support of local governments to help strengthen their cases before the CDB.Zoom in: The parcel Alleman is eliminating from its proposal covers an area near Northwest 54th Street and Irvinedale Drive. The land doesn't overlap with Ankeny's plan.Supervisors had raised concerns that the parcel creates a disconnected "island" of land, which isn't allowed under state law.What's ahead: Alleman's plan will be reconsidered by supervisors in coming weeks, Supervisor Bob Brownell told Axios.
ANKENY, IA
3 News Now

County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting

Election officials in some of Iowa’s largest counties are reporting that hundreds of voters missed the deadline to request absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary. In four of Iowa’s largest counties — Polk, Linn, Scott and Black Hawk — a total of 461 voters’ requests for absentee ballots were denied that would have arrived on time before last year’s new law, county auditors said.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Pool policy change upsets father in Washington

A video circulating online is pushing some on social media to say Iowa City Police went too far when they arrested a woman downtown on Friday night. One person died in a house fire early on Sunday morning in Clayton County. Show You Care: Bridgette Robinson keeps spirit of giving...
IOWA CITY, IA
littlevillagemag.com

11 Eastern Iowa eateries right off the trail

Need a rest stop? Try one of these trailside, parkside and lakeside restaurants for a cool drink, quick snack or heaping scoop of ice cream. You’ll deserve a stop at the Pedalers Fork after that climb! Nestled on a hill, their large menu includes everything from burgers, salads and tacos, to mac and cheese bowls and six different types of nachos. Enjoy regular specials and an extensive tap beer and cocktail selection while you watch the trail traffic from the shaded patio out back. If you find yourself riding by on a Sunday morning, check out their extensive brunch buffet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Washington child protests swimmer age policy at public pool

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A family in Washington is protesting the rules about age limits at the public pool in Washington. Dilinger Burton, 11, said he is used to going to the public pool by himself. “We were able to go swimming pretty much every day,” Dilinger said, referring to...
WASHINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man running in every town on the Iowa road map

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since 2015, Tyler Sullivan has tried to visit all 99 counties in Iowa. He’s made it to 92. “I love finding that little hidden gem in every single town in Iowa,” said Sullivan. A long distance relationship where Sullivan was driving from Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

North Iowa teacher receives worldwide honor

FORT SCOTT, Kansas – A North Iowa educator has received a prestigious global honor. Suzy Turner of Nashua-Plainfield Community Middle and High School has been named a fellow by the Lowell Milken Center (LMC) for Unsung Heroes. The international education non-profit selects only 11 fellows each year from around the world and honorees are chosen exclusively by LMC without any applications.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Supreme Court rules on disputed truck dealership in Clear Lake

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled in a franchise dispute involving a new truck dealership in north Iowa. Peterbilt got approval from the Iowa DOT to open a dealership in Clear Lake. Owners of the Sioux City Truck Sales Peterbilt dealership sued — saying the 23 counties surrounding Clear Lake were in its 71 county “community” under state franchise law and the new dealership should not be allowed open.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KCRG.com

Car owners gather to give Iowa teen special graduation party

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - More than 70 car owners came together to give an Iowa teen a one-of-a-kind graduation party. Jonathan Watson recently graduated from Ruby Van Meter School in Des Moines. His family says he loves cars. But he has a chromosome duplication disorder, which has effects resembling...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Woman arrested has history with Iowa City Police

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the team will share information with the government on any potential threats or risks when it comes to the state's elections. Iowa City Police release body cam video of viral arrest. Updated: 6 hours ago. Newly released video from Iowa City Police shows...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Clarion shop fined $10K for stockpiles of junk tires

A Clarion automotive shop illegally moved hundreds of junk tires to an employee’s acreage after being told by state regulators to dispose of them, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Hanson and Sons Tire, which first registered with the state in 2009, was the subject of an anonymous complaint in 2014 that it […] The post Clarion shop fined $10K for stockpiles of junk tires appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CLARION, IA

