DOT proposes lane adjustment to Toledo city council

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin Adey from the Iowa Department of Transportation attended the May 23 Toledo city council meeting to discuss adjusting a stretch of Highway 63 from four lanes to three between the north side of the Iowa River Bridge and the north city limits of Toledo. The reason for the...

Des Moines Business Record

$24.3M in renovations proposed for 2 downtown warehouses

A local development team is proposing a $10 million historical renovation of a four-story brick building at 106 S.W. Seventh St. in Des Moines. The building was originally occupied by Carpenter Paper Co., whose name can still be seen across the top of the building. A photo below shows the building as it looks today. Architectural rendering by Substance Architecture.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Supreme Court Rules In Peterbilt Franchise Dispute

A franchise dispute in Northern Iowa was taken to the Iowa Supreme Court after the Polk County District Court ruled in favor of the Department of Transportation. Peterbilt was approved by the Iowa DOT to open a dealership in Clear Lake. The owners of Sioux City Truck Sales sued claiming Clear Lake is within its 71-county “community” that is protected by the state’s franchise law.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

Sewer main repair closing Mason City road

MASON CITY, Iowa – North Pierce Avenue is closing between 9th and 12th Streets NW to repair a sewer man,. The Mason City Operation & Maintenance Crew says the closure will start Monday and last until Friday. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area and use alternate routes during...
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo City Council approves boost in incentives for police officers

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo City Council approved an agreement to boost incentives in hopes of hiring more police officers. The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports the council approved a one-year memorandum with its police department’s union Monday night in an effort to retain officers. It provides newly...
WATERLOO, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa town will revise plan to halt Ankeny encroachment

Alleman will drop a 6-acre parcel from its annexation proposal to resolve concerns Polk County supervisors raised last week, Mayor Bob Kramme tells Axios.Why it matters: Supervisors said they would reconsider the small city's plans to expand its territory after rejecting a request to support the proposal last week if the proposal is modified. If supervisors back the plan, it could strengthen Alleman's case before Iowa's City Development Board.Catch up fast: Kramme told Axios that annexing nearly 1,970 acres of unincorporated land would protect the town of about 450 people from Ankeny's rapid expansion.Alleman's plan includes some of the same areas that would be annexed under a competing request that goes before the Ankeny City Council Monday.Both plans are vying for the support of local governments to help strengthen their cases before the CDB.Zoom in: The parcel Alleman is eliminating from its proposal covers an area near Northwest 54th Street and Irvinedale Drive. The land doesn't overlap with Ankeny's plan.Supervisors had raised concerns that the parcel creates a disconnected "island" of land, which isn't allowed under state law.What's ahead: Alleman's plan will be reconsidered by supervisors in coming weeks, Supervisor Bob Brownell told Axios.
ANKENY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Clarion shop fined $10K for stockpiles of junk tires

A Clarion automotive shop illegally moved hundreds of junk tires to an employee’s acreage after being told by state regulators to dispose of them, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Hanson and Sons Tire, which first registered with the state in 2009, was the subject of an anonymous complaint in 2014 that it […] The post Clarion shop fined $10K for stockpiles of junk tires appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CLARION, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Musser Park playground closed indefinitely

The Musser Park playground in Muscatine has been closed indefinitely due to construction work in the area as part of the Southend Improvement Project. Work includes the construction of a trail extension from the levee to Oregon Street that creates potential hazards for children and adults. Additional work on Musser Park renovations will also begin […]
MUSCATINE, IA
littlevillagemag.com

11 Eastern Iowa eateries right off the trail

Need a rest stop? Try one of these trailside, parkside and lakeside restaurants for a cool drink, quick snack or heaping scoop of ice cream. You’ll deserve a stop at the Pedalers Fork after that climb! Nestled on a hill, their large menu includes everything from burgers, salads and tacos, to mac and cheese bowls and six different types of nachos. Enjoy regular specials and an extensive tap beer and cocktail selection while you watch the trail traffic from the shaded patio out back. If you find yourself riding by on a Sunday morning, check out their extensive brunch buffet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa drivers could run into road closures Sunday due to Ironman triathlon

AMES, Iowa — Six central Iowa roadways and ramps will be closed Sunday, June 12, starting at 6 a.m. The Ironman North American Championship race begins with a 2.4-mile swim in Gray’s Lake. Athletes will then go for a 112-mile bike ride and then finish with a 26.2-mile run on trails with a downtown finish line.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa City man running in every town on the Iowa road map

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since 2015, Tyler Sullivan has tried to visit all 99 counties in Iowa. He’s made it to 92. “I love finding that little hidden gem in every single town in Iowa,” said Sullivan. A long distance relationship where Sullivan was driving from Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Man Found with Firearm in Downtown Knoxville

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a man walking towards the Marion County Courthouse with a firearm today. Police located the man with the firearm who told officers he was taking the gun to a friend. As a precaution, officers were sent to the Marion County Courthouse and the Post office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt said no threats to public safety were made and the man was taken into custody without incident. More details will be made available when they become official.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kjan.com

Iowa-based distilleries may not produce unlimited amounts of whiskey, rum, vodka, gin…

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Reynolds has signed a bill into law that lifts the cap on the amount of alcohol Iowa distilleries may produce. It also lets smaller distilleries sell up to nine liters of alcohol to retail customers at their locations. Larger Iowa distilleries are already allowed to sell that amount to a retail customer. Reynolds went to the Revelton Distillery in Osceola for a ceremony to sign the bill, which deals with a wide-range of state liquor control issues.
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting

Election officials in some of Iowa’s largest counties are reporting that hundreds of voters missed the deadline to request absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary. In four of Iowa’s largest counties — Polk, Linn, Scott and Black Hawk — a total of 461 voters’ requests for absentee ballots were denied that would have arrived on time before last year’s new law, county auditors said.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Reynolds Appears at Fairgrounds Rally Saturday

Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds appeared at an event at the Washington County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. The gathering was billed as a “Get Out the Vote Rally” where the Governor shared the stage with Iowa House District 92 candidate Heather Hora, who she endorsed in the race earlier this spring. Reynolds, spoke to the crowd of around 75 people, about the importance of their vote in this primary cycle. “This is an extremely important election. We’ve got a lot of things happening in this country today. We need to pay attention, we need to stay engaged, we need to show up and let, send a flare, that we’re going to take this country back. It doesn’t happen without each and every one of you showing up and doing what you need to do.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, former Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. A Davenport attorney has been appointed to serve on a state commission that will conduct public hearings about new maps that will be drawn for legislative and congressional districts later this year. Jazmin Newton will replace Deidre DeJear of Des Moines on the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission, Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls said Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Car owners gather to give Iowa teen special graduation party

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - More than 70 car owners came together to give an Iowa teen a one-of-a-kind graduation party. Jonathan Watson recently graduated from Ruby Van Meter School in Des Moines. His family says he loves cars. But he has a chromosome duplication disorder, which has effects resembling...
DES MOINES, IA

