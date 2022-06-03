Weekly Record May 17-23

WATERLOO — Family members remembered Grant Saul as a young man with promise on Monday as the man who took his life was sentenced to life in prison. “We miss Grant’s smile, his laughter, his kindness, his love,” his mother, Rachel Smith, said recounting how Saul had been an apprentice to a tattoo artist who wrote two songs that went on to be used in a movie. “We find it extremely challenging to enjoy life when part of us is missing. … This empty and sad feeling will never go away.”

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO