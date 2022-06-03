ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tama County, IA

Weekly Record May 17-23

tamatoledonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Logun Lee Freese, 22, of Tama was arrested by the Tama Police Department for possession of a controlled substance. Freese was released on his own recognizance the next day. Courtney Lynn...

www.tamatoledonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Woman arrested has history with Iowa City Police

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the team will share information with the government on any potential threats or risks when it comes to the state's elections. Iowa City Police release body cam video of viral arrest. Updated: 6 hours ago. Newly released video from Iowa City Police shows...
IOWA CITY, IA
fayettecountynewspapers.com

Arson charges filed in WU fire: 20 individuals displaced

The West Union Fire Department, along with four other area volunteer departments, responded to a large structure fire in West Union late Thursday night that displaced 20 individuals. The blaze started at an apartment complex at 110 W. Maple Street, which housed over a dozen individuals. The call first came...
WEST UNION, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woman Killed In ‘Targeted’ Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) – Police in Des Moines are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman downtown near the Iowa Women of Achievement Pedestrian Bridge. K-C-C-I/T-V reports that police responded to calls about a shooting around 9:30 last night (Monday). They found the unidentified woman’s body with a gunshot wound and recovered a handgun laying nearby. Police believe it was a targeted attack and that there is no danger to the public.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Man Found with Firearm in Downtown Knoxville

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a man walking towards the Marion County Courthouse with a firearm today. Police located the man with the firearm who told officers he was taking the gun to a friend. As a precaution, officers were sent to the Marion County Courthouse and the Post office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt said no threats to public safety were made and the man was taken into custody without incident. More details will be made available when they become official.
KNOXVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chelsea, IA
Tama County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, IA
City
Marshalltown, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Tama County, IA
Sioux City Journal

Life sentence handed down in fatal robbery in Cedar Falls

WATERLOO — Family members remembered Grant Saul as a young man with promise on Monday as the man who took his life was sentenced to life in prison. “We miss Grant’s smile, his laughter, his kindness, his love,” his mother, Rachel Smith, said recounting how Saul had been an apprentice to a tattoo artist who wrote two songs that went on to be used in a movie. “We find it extremely challenging to enjoy life when part of us is missing. … This empty and sad feeling will never go away.”
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa City police release video from arrest that is now under review

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — Police have released camera footage related to a June 3 arrest of an Iowa City woman that is now under review. KCRG reports footage shows officers encountering 22-year-old Daria D. Brown as she hit the windows of a downtown bar. While speaking with Brown, officers learned Brown had assaulted a bar employee. The bar declined to pursue charges. Police still placed Brown under arrest for public intoxication due to the level of intoxication and assaultive behavior,
Radio Iowa

Fort Dodge officer on leave for possible involvement in accident

A police officer may have been involved in a hit-and-run accident near Duncombe Sunday night. It was determined that one vehicle had left the scene. There were no injuries reported. As a result of the information developed during the investigation, Sergeant Bryce Presswood with the Fort Dodge Police Department has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.
FORT DODGE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Johnson
ourquadcities.com

U-Haul passenger faces drug, theft charges after arrest in Bettendorf

A 40-year-old Des Moines man has been released on his own recognizance after Bettendorf Police found him in a U-Haul van with methamphetamine, prescription drugs and an expensive surveyor tool. Richard Eatwell faces felony charges of first-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and...
BETTENDORF, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Body Discovered in Rathbun Lake

Authorities say a body was recovered from Rathbun Lake Monday morning and an investigation has begun. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:40 AM of an abandoned Ford pickup on the Rathbun Lake Dam (Highway J5T). As investigators searched the sides of the vehicle, a body...
RATHBUN, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man who made homemade explosive devices sentenced to federal prison

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for building and detonating several explosive devices in Ankeny. Prosecutors say 47-year-old Chad Allen Williams admitted to making and exploding two homemade bombs in May and June of 2021. A third unexploded bomb was...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa police officer placed on leave after hit-and-run crash

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department said Monday that one of their officers is on paid administrative leave. According to a news release from Fort Dodge police, Webster County deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 20 and Vasse Avenue.
FORT DODGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Arrest Report
KCRG.com

Arrest made in alleged Dubuque murder

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after another man was shot and killed on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials. Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill., was arrested on Sunday morning. He is charged with first-degree murder. At around 6:58 p.m. on Saturday,...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman wanted on warrant arrested for causing disturbance

An Iowa City woman who was wanted for failing to appear at a case management conference on assault charges was arrested Sunday after allegedly causing a disturbance at an Iowa City convenience store. According to police, 29-year-old Porscha Curry of the Town and Campus Apartments was at the Kum &...
IOWA CITY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Advising Citizens of Apparent Phone Scam

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens of an apparent phone scam which has been reported recently by a number of area residents. On Monday, the sheriff’s office reported that they had received multiple calls from residents reporting that phone scammers were using the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office telephone number (641) 754-6380.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
KCRG.com

Dubuque Police make arrest after man shot, killed

A video circulating online is pushing some on social media to say Iowa City Police went too far when they arrested a woman downtown on Friday night. One person died in a house fire early on Sunday morning in Clayton County. Show You Care: Bridgette Robinson keeps spirit of giving...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Cellphone video of woman’s arrest allegedly shows IC Police mistreating suspect

Cellphone video of an arrest in downtown Iowa City late Friday night is raising concern about the suspect’s treatment at the hands of police. KCJJ reported on the incident, involving 22-year-old Daria Brown of Iowa City. She was observed by Iowa City police officers on foot patrol in the 100 block of Clinton Street violently striking the windows of a bar around 11:40pm Friday after assaulting bar staff for being denied entry because of how intoxicated she was. Upon contact, police say Brown had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. The arrest report also indicates that she was belligerent, profane, and incapable of controlling her emotions.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa Police investigating following a report of an assault with a weapon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -University of Iowa police are investigating after responding to a report of an assault with a weapon early Saturday morning. The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety sent out a Hawk Alert around 1:40 a.m. saying police were on scene at Cactus 3. That restaurant is at 114 South Clinton St in Iowa City. They said the suspect was wearing a camo hoodie, and asked people to avoid the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy