ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Comedian Monica Nevi Brings Big Stepdad Energy To The Tri-Cities

By Dan Halen
97 Rock
97 Rock
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Monica Nevi may be the hardest working comic in the Northwest. She tours constantly, hosts a podcast or two, recorded a comedy special for Helium that's due later this year, and in 2020 she released TWO comedy albums that went to number one. That makes her like the Taylor Swift of...

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
97 Rock

Blitz Is Bounding Into Tri-Cities on Free Annual 12 Tour

Blitz From The Seattle Seahawks Will Make Stops In Yakima And The Tri-Cities. If you want to snap a selfie with Blitz and several of the Seahawk players, you'll get an opportunity over the next few weeks of June. Fans Will Be Invited To Meet Blitz At Public Events Planned...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Selah-Moxee Canal dedicated

While French-Canadian farmers helped Moxee become a major agricultural producer, they couldn’t have done it without water. One of the canals that has brought that life-giving resource to the Moxee area marks its 121st year of formal operation on June 8. While the Selah-Moxee Canal looks quite modest compared to the nearby Roza Canal, its opening was a major event that attracted dignitaries from the west side of the state to witness it.
MOXEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
Richland, WA
Entertainment
City
Bremerton, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Richland, WA
City
Seattle, WA
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Port Townsend, WA
City
Pasco, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
97 Rock

Top 5 Breweries in Ellensburg, WA

Thank us later! We know you love going to breweries and discovering new places to go, especially when you are traveling to Ellensburg, WA. Ellensburg is a rather small town but packs a big punch when it comes to the art scene, breweries, rodeos, and gaining a quality post-high school graduation at Central Washington University (CWU). I have lived in Central Washington for about twenty years but I still don't know Ellensburg as well as I would love to. I wish I knew it like the back of my hand so I decided to hop in my car one kid-free Sunday afternoon and drove to explore downtown Ellensburg.
ELLENSBURG, WA
KEPR

China Cafe to reopen in new location

Kennewick, WA — A Tri-Cities culinary staple is coming back after closing its doors in November. China Cafe spent nearly 40 years inside the recognizable former Pizza Hut on N. Ely St. off Highway 395. Now, according to the Marineland Village owner, they will re-open in Marineland Village at 201 S. Edison St.
TRI-CITIES, WA
KEPR

Teen shot outside Pasco nightclub

PASCO, Wash. — Police are investigating after they say medics rushed a teen to a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Just before 1 a.m., officers said they heard gunshots from the area of 1st and Columbia near La Tropicana Nightclub. Once on scene, officers said...
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Clubs#Bowling Alley#Stepdad#Helium#Joker S Comedy Club#The Tri Cities
historylink.org

Williams, John (b. 1937) and Scott (b. 1958)

John Williams (b. 1937) and Scott Williams (b. 1958) are the father-son team behind Kiona Vineyards, the pioneer winery on Red Mountain, near Benton City. John was a Hanford engineer in 1972 when he and his business partner Jim Holmes bought the original 80-acre plot. It was nothing but sagebrush and snakes, but they dug a well and planted the first vines on Red Mountain in 1975, with help from Scott, his siblings, the Holmes kids, and any high school friends they could recruit. It turned out to be an ideal spot to grow first-quality red wine grapes, sought after by many prestigious wineries. By 1980 they were growing grapes for their own winery, Kiona Vineyards. Their whites and reds gained acclaim, and soon Red Mountain in general and Kiona in particular became known for outstanding Cabernet Sauvignon. The vineyards tripled in size, and in 2007, the Williamses opened a spectacular new tasting room and production facility. As of 2022, three generations of the Williams family continue to grow and make fine wines.
BENTON CITY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Business tidbits: Yakima restaurants open new locations

• The recently remodeled Taco Bell at 40th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard has reopened. Drive-thru hours are 8 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays, staying open until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. The dining room is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Call 509-453-5665.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
nbcrightnow.com

Body in river identified as missing Kennewick fisherman

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:19 p.m. The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of the body as 36-year-old Eswin Danilo Reyes Gonzalez, a Kennewick fisherman reported missing on May 22. His family has been notified. Foul play is not suspected following the autopsy, but the cause...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Teen Shot at Pasco Nightclub, But NOBODY Called 9-1-1

Very early Sunday, Pasco Police respond after hearing what were obviously gunshots outside East Pasco nightclub. The teen dropped off at a local hospital with a wound. Around 12:40 AM Sunday morning, Pasco Officer Sergeant Ward heard what were "obvious gunshots" from the area of 1st Ave. and Columbia Street, which is where the newer Tropicana Nightclub is located. It's at 101 West Columbia.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy