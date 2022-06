There’s nothing quite like spending an afternoon in the park, but Overton Park in Memphis, Tennessee, may be one of the most impressive in the state. Don’t expect a pitch away in the corner of the lawn; No, this urban park has everything from an art museum to a zoo and many hiking trails. There are many events hosted in the park throughout the year, so whether it’s cold or warm in Memphis, there is something to do in Overton Park. It’s the perfect place to enjoy the whole family!

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO