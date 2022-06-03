ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Access Free/Low-Cost Internet Through New Federal Program

Anthem Independent
(NAPSI)—A fast, reliable Internet connection has become a critical part of our daily lives. From remote learning and working to networking and searching for jobs, Americans everywhere felt an online shift during COVID-19.


And, while the country gradually recovers from the pandemic, the collective need to stay connected remains stronger than ever.


Enter the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).


ACP extends and makes permanent the Internet subsidy for families in need that began under the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Falling under the $1.2T bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the ACP is part of a $65 billion broadband Internet initiative designed to bring affordable or even free Internet service to families who qualify.


Eligible households can save up to $30 a month, or up to $75 if they reside on tribal lands.


So, who qualifies? Here’s a glance at the different criteria from the FCC of which one or more is required:


• Household is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

• Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline.

• Participates in tribal-specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.

• Participates in the National School Lunch or Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision.

• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income Internet program.


Visit fcc.gov/acp for more details and call 844-844-WIFI (844-844-9434) to find a participating provider nearby.


TechRadar

T-Mobile now offers voice calls over 5G in the US

T-Mobile has launched Voice over 5G (VoNR) in the US, allowing customers to make and receive voice calls over a 5G connection. The service is only available in two cities – Portland, Oregon and Salt Lake City, Utah – but wider deployment of the technology will enhance the effectiveness of next-generation networks and reduce reliance on 4G.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Streamflow Wants To Make Solana Payments Easy

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. When it comes to blockchains and which ones are the best for transaction processing, you tend to hear Solana mentioned a lot. There is a good reason for this as the Solana blockchain can handle up to 65,000 transactions per second, making it very efficient for large scale blockchain use.
ECONOMY
A community news source serving the Anthem development in Arizona as well as portions of north Phoenix, focusing on the local people, places and neighbors.

