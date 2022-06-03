ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Sip Hip Hooray celebrates flagship store 1-year anniversary with in-store party

By Kayli Thompson
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sip Hip Hooray reached its one-year anniversary of its flagship store June 3, Community Impact Newspaper previously reported. According to the store's Facebook, the store is celebrating with a party in its flagship store...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Community Impact Houston

Nutrition tea shop opens in Tomball

T-Town Nutrition opened May 7 at 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. E1, Tomball. The main menu items consist of protein shakes and teas. The business will also provide protein waffles on Wednesdays and protein donuts on Fridays and Saturdays. 832-538-7128. www.facebook.com/people/T-Town-Nutrition/100075523625419/
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bourbon St. Daiquiris now open in west Pearland

Bourbon St. Daiquiris, located at 3422 Business Center Drive, Ste. 130, Pearland, opened for business in May. The location offers New Orleans signature daiquiris, including 11 different flavors and four seasonal flavors. Bourbon St. Daiquiris also sells Po Boys, chicken wings, turkey legs and seafood. 832-230-4256. www.daqlifenation.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Learn about Wilderness Trails, June's featured neighborhood

This Friendswood neighborhood features about 500 single-family properties with a median square footage of 2,490 and is close to retail shops and restaurants. Schools: Westwood Elementary School, Bales Intermediate School, Friendswood Junior High School, Friendswood High School. *As of May 16. Property taxes (in dollars) Galveston County 0.41492. Friendswood 0.48731.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Clearwater Express Wash opens Woodforest location

Clearwater Express Wash opened its Woodforest location at 768 Fish Creek Thoroughfare, Montgomery, on June 1, according to a representative of the business. The car wash chain is offering its usual wash menu and unlimited express pass. 936-588-5780. www.clearwaterexpresswash.com. Reporter, xxConroe/Montgomery. Maegan joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Katy Community Fellowship's prayer park features green space, art for purpose of worship

Katy Community Fellowship maintains the 2.7-acre Open Cross Prayer Park, located at 24102 Kingsland Blvd., Katy. Officially dedicated on Palm Sunday, April 10, the park features seven stations for specific subjects of worship: salvation, healing, revival, family, strongholds, authorities and nations. Each prayer space is connected by a walking path...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hallmark Mitigation & Construction eyes November opening for New Caney warehouse

Hallmark Mitigation & Construction LLC will be moving to a new office warehouse with construction tentatively expected to be completed in November, co-owner Terra Hallmark confirmed in May. The business will be moving from its Humble location to the new building located at 18929 Phillip Way, New Caney However, Hallmark noted the move-in date will be dependent upon the availability of building materials. Construction on Hallmark Mitigation’s new building began in mid-March, and the center will be part of the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s Industrial Park. The business specializes in disaster restoration contract work, such as fire and water damage repair. 832-412-4560. www.hallmark-mc.com.
NEW CANEY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Humble Sign Co. to move to new building by early 2023

Humble Sign Co. is planning to relocate to a new building located at 20620 Townsen Blvd. E., Humble, according to a company spokesperson. Construction will begin on the new location in four to eight weeks, and company leaders said they hope the move will begin in the first quarter of 2023. Humble Sign Co. is located at 20702 Townsen Blvd. E., Humble. The business designs, fabricates and installs a variety of indoor and outdoor signs for retail stores, restaurants and other businesses. 281-984-5407. www.humblesignco.com.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Grip Batting Experience facility slated in Tomball

Colliers International Group Inc. announced in a June 3 news release 1.04 acres in Tomball has been sold to Red Grip LLC for a 8,200-square-foot Grip Batting Experience facility, which will provide a training experience for pitchers and hitters within softball and baseball. The facility will also be open for general public tournament play and home run derbies.
TOMBALL, TX
defendernetwork.com

Four can’t miss Third Ward food trucks to try this summer ￼

HOUSTON, TX– May 31, 2022: Food Trucks have become a staple of outdoor dining and some of Houston’s most enticing flavors are now being created by chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs in their small, mobile kitchens on wheels. On Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, there are four...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

4 Katy eateries open in May, June

Four new eateries of varying cuisines opened or are opening soon in Katy this May and June. Here is where foodies can find them:. 1. Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee chain, recently broke ground on its first Houston-area location at 21811 Clay Road, Katy. The coffee shop plans to open in August, according to a Tim Hortons press release May 10. In late 2021, Tim Hortons announced its plan to expand throughout Houston. The chain is known for its coffee, breakfast sandwiches, tea, iced beverages and donuts. The brand has two additional locations planned to open in 2022: one at 5312 W. Richey Road, Houston, and another at 13451 Northwest Freeway, Houston. https://www.timhortons.com/
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Miyagi Ken International Academy opens new Spring-area location

Miyagi Ken International Academy has opened its new location at 22936 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. A, Spring, according to a May 27 Facebook post from the business. The academy will be holding a six-week summer camp program followed by an open house event on July 17, which will feature exhibitions of the students’ learned skills and activities pertaining to Japanese culture. The studio offers lessons on Japanese karate for students starting at 4 years old. 936-217-3155. www.karateinthewoodlands.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

