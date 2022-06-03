ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Preventing Dog Bites

Litchfield Park Independent
Litchfield Park Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIzJ1_0fzgUAZB00

(NAPSI)—More than 5,400 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the United States in 2021. From nips and bites to vicious attacks, aggressive dog behavior poses a serious threat to postal employees and just about everyone else.


To help people understand the enormity of this serious issue, the U.S. Postal Service provides information on the do’s and don’ts of responsible dog ownership as part of its annual National Dog Bite Awareness Week public service campaign.


The campaign runs Sunday, June 5, through Saturday, June 11 but any time is a good time to consider dog bite prevention. This year’s theme is “The USPS Delivers for America—Deliver for Us by Restraining Your Dog.” You can help spread the news of the campaign by using the hashtag #dogbiteawareness.


“Every year, thousands of postal employees are attacked by dogs as they deliver America’s mail. And while it’s a dog’s natural instinct to protect their family and home, we ask all customers to act responsibly by taking safety precautions with their dogs while the mail is being delivered,” said USPS Employee Safety and Health Awareness Manager Leeann Theriault. “When a carrier comes to the residence, keep the dog inside the house and away from the door—or behind a fence on a leash—to avoid an attack.”


Being a Responsible Pet Owner


Dog owners with friendly dogs often expect a friendly reaction from other dogs. However, even friendly dogs will bite, depending on the circumstance. Dogs are primarily territorial in nature and protective of their owners and their owners’ property. Defending its territory sometimes means attacking—and possibly biting—the letter carrier. Dog owners are responsible for controlling their dogs. The best way to keep everyone safe from dog bites is to recognize and promote responsible pet ownership.


Most people know the approximate time their letter carrier arrives every day. Securing your dog before the carrier approaches your property will minimize any dog-carrier interactions.


When a letter carrier comes to your home, keep dogs:


• Inside the house or behind a fence;

• Away from the door or in another room; or

• On a leash.


Pet owners also should remind their children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier as the dog may view the carrier as a threat.


Informed Delivery is a useful tool for dog owners. It’s a free service that provides a digital preview of the mail and packages scheduled to be delivered so you can take precautions and secure your dog when parcels are delivered to the door. You can sign up at informeddelivery.usps.com .


“The Postal Service takes the safety of our employees as seriously as we take our commitment to delivering America’s mail,” said USPS Occupational Safety and Health Senior Director Linda DeCarlo. “Please deliver for us by being responsible pet owners and make sure your dogs are secured when our carrier comes to your mailbox.”


The Victims


Many attacks reported by letter carriers came from dogs whose owners regularly stated, “My dog won’t bite.” Dog bites are preventable. One bite is one too many.


Be Attentive


Letter carriers are trained to observe an area where they know dogs may be present. They are taught to be alert for potentially dangerous conditions and to respect a dog’s territory.


Letter carriers are trained to:


• Not startle a dog.

• Keep their eyes on the dog.

• Never assume a dog won’t bite.

• Make some noise or rattle a fence to alert the dog if entering a yard.

• Never attempt to pet or feed a dog.

• Place their foot against an outward swinging door.


If a dog attacks, carriers are also trained to stand their ground and protect their body by placing something between them and the dog—such as their mail satchel—and use dog repellent, if necessary.

Even though postal officials ask customers to control their dogs, unfortunately dog bites still happen, which may result in injuries to carriers and costly medical expenses for dog owners.


Lastly, when a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be halted—not only for the dog owner, but for the entire neighborhood. When mail service is stopped, mail must be picked up at the Post Office. Service will not be restored until the dog is properly restrained.


The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.


Learn More


For further facts, visit www.usps.com , www.facts.usps.com and National Dog Bite Awareness Week—What We Do—About.usps.com .


Comments / 0

Related
dogstodays.com

Pomeranian – Dog Breeds Information Details

The Pomeranian may be the smallest of the Spitz type breeds, but it is one of the most popular. This breed is so well-loved by many people all over the world that it has become a favorite in movies and TV shows as well, including Disney’s 101 Dalmatians. The Pomeranian was first bred down from larger dogs to create a companion dog for nobility in Europe during the 17th century. They were also used as circus performers because they are small enough to fit into tiny costumes. These days they are usually seen as more of a family pet than anything else, but there are some still used for show or agility competitions.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Is Rawhide Bad For Dogs?

It’s a quick, convenient, and (fairly) mess-free treat for your pooch, but is rawhide bad for dogs? It can contain both bacteria and chemicals and presents a choking hazard under some circumstances. Quite rightly, dog owners are far more interested than they used to be in what their dog is eating. Dog Moms and Dads now have a clear understanding of how what a dog eats can affect their health and well-being. Here we help you weigh up the pros and cons of giving your pooch rawhide chews so that you can do what is best for them. We also set out how you can minimize the risks that rawhide chews present to some dogs.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Bite#Dog Attacks#Us Postal Service#Mail Delivery#Napsi#The U S Postal Service
katzenworld.co.uk

Stress Awareness Month: Spotting Signs of Stress in Cats

Cats can easily become stressed when there are changes to their environment, so it’s important to identify any triggers that can cause anxiety. Like us, our furry friends have individual personalities and will therefore be affected by different things. PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing said: “Changes to a cat’s...
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

The Different Types of Pet Owners

Pets provide unconditional love and support to their owners and many care for their pets as if they’re family members. As you embark on this journey, keep in mind that pet ownership is a huge responsibility. Your bond with your new pet develops over time, and soon you will...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Why Pit Bulls Are Controversial

I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Pit bull is a dog breed of American origin that is popular throughout the world. They are medium-sized, muscular, sturdy and fearless dogs, and share the same lineage of American Staffordshire terrier. Pit bulls were bred by mixing between old English Terriers and bulldogs to participate in big games like hunting, dogfighting and to contribute in blood sports, like bull and bear baiting.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Rabies Vaccination Side Effects in Dogs

Adrienne is a certified dog trainer and former veterinarian assistant who partners with some of the best veterinarians worldwide. If you own a dog, you are likely aware that by law you must get your dog a rabies vaccination. How often you give the vaccination varies depending on your dog's age and local regulations. Local regulations may be stricter than state laws; therefore, it is important to do good research. In some states rabies regulation is up to local animal control ordinances.
ANIMALS
petmd.com

Puppy Insurance 101

Puppies bring joy and energy into our lives. But they can also bring concern and frustration when it comes to behavioral training and unforeseen issues. Puppy insurance can help lessen worries caused by unforeseen injuries or illnesses during those puppy years. Pet insurance covers a percentage of medical care for your puppy while reducing the angst of paying significant vet costs.
PETS
fcfreepress

Meet Hank and Pearl, pets of the week

Meet Hank and Pearl, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
dogstodays.com

Why Do Dogs Like To Defecate While Staring At Their Owner?

Some pet dogs like to defecate, staring at their owners. Why is that, huh? Is he angry because we saw him defecating? Find out the answer; come on!. It wasn’t because he was angry because we saw him defecating. It was a sign that he needed protection. According to...
PETS
a-z-animals.com

The Coolest Dog Breeds

“Wow, cool dog!” Always a nice compliment, but you already know your dog is cool, right? But “cool” is a relative term, so we had to look at several cool factors when looking at the coolest dog. Check out our list of the coolest dog breeds. Coolest...
PETS
dogstodays.com

Is it true that a dog’s behavior reflects its owner?

Anecdotes that a dog’s behavior reflects its owner can be said to be scientifically proven. Several studies have shown that a dog’s behavior can be influenced by the personality and emotions of its owner. One of them is a study published in 2017. The study found that dogs can reflect their owner’s anxieties and negative thoughts.”
PETS
a-z-animals.com

How Much It Costs to Adopt a Dog From a Shelter Near You

Being a lover of dogs, you might be considering adopting a dog from a shelter. This could be one of the best decisions because dogs are great pets that relate properly with humans. However, it is important you know what you are about to get yourself into in terms of...
PETS
a-z-animals.com

7 Most Expensive Dog Breeds for Pet Insurance

Veterinary costs continue to rise, and you should know what the most expensive dog breeds for pet insurance are to prepare yourself if you plan to own these types of dogs (or if you already own one of these dog breeds). The pet insurance industry alongside veterinary services continues to grow and the associated cost of obtaining insurance to cover tests and treatments also continues to rise. Dogs get injured much more frequently than other animals like cats. This is why they may end up at the vet’s office a lot more throughout their life span.
PETS
fcfreepress

Meet Reena and Jason, pets of the week

Meet Reena and Jason, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
Next Avenue

Be Kind to Your Veterinarian

Along with other service professionals, many veterinarians and their staff members are bearing the brunt of clients' stress. Everyone has watched the YouTube videos or seen footage on the news of people being extremely rude — even combative — with flight attendants. What many people don't realize is...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park, AZ
325
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Litchfield Park, Arizona, focusing on the community, its residents and the issues affecting the small town in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/litchfield-park-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy