Johnny Depp has spent £50,000 on “champagne, wine, and cocktails” at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham while touring the UK with English guitarist Jeff Beck.Varasani, a luxury Indian restaurant located in the centre of the city, revealed to The Independent that the Pirates of the Caribbean star ordered the full menu as a “little treat” for himself and 21 guests who dined with him.Items on the menu include roasted lamb shank with tomato chutney, katsuri chicken tikka with caramelised pineapple chutney, pickled okra masal, Himalaya mustard crushed potato, and black stone flower heeran. The restaurant did not disclose the...

RESTAURANTS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO